Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's 1947 wedding: A photo gallery

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip became husband and wife at London's Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947. “Princess Elizabeth with her marvellous complexion and Prince Philip such a devastatingly handsome naval officer. He looked tender, she was adoring. They really were a dream couple," bridesmaid Lady Pamela Hicks told the <I>Telegraph</I>. Here, family members pose with the newlyweds in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace for the traditional official portrait. The group includes Elizabeth's father, King George VI, third from right, alongside wife Queen Elizabeth and Princess Alice of Athlone. Bridemaids included the bride's sister Princess Margaret, who is standing next to the groom, and best man David Mountbatten, Marquess of Milford Haven, who is next to Princess Elizabeth. On left in front of the bridesmaids is Queen Mary, mother of King George VI, and Prince Philip's mother Princess Alice of Battenberg. The kilt-wearing page boys are Prince William of Gloucester and Prince Michael of Kent. Photo: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II first met her future husband, Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, when she was just 13 at the wedding of his cousin, Princess Marina of Greece. It was love at first sight for the young royal, and she remained besotted with the handsome 18-year-old, writing him letters throughout her teens. In 1946, when the Princess was 20 years old, the couple became secretly engaged – a controversial decision since Elizabeth's family were opposed to her marrying at such a young age. But in April 1947, her father, King George VI, finally gave them permission to wed, and Philip gave up his Greek citizenship and title and took on a family surname, becoming Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten. With news already leaked to the press, the happy couple – seen here announcing their engagement – confirmed their plans to wed on July 9, 1947. Photo: Getty Images
On her wedding day, wearing a beautifully embroidered dress by Norman Hartnell, Princess Elizabeth arrived at Westminster Abbey in the Irish State Coach with her father King George VI. Since her wedding occurred while Britain's austerity measures were still in place after WWII, Elizabeth famously saved up ration coupons to purchase the material needed to make her gown. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Elizabeth's embroidered wedding gown was made of ivory duchesse satin and decorated with 10,000 pearls imported from the US. The royal's bridal bouquet was made up of white orchids and a sprig of myrtle which had been snipped from a bush grown from the myrtle in Queen Victoria's wedding bouquet. The day after the nuptials, Princess Elizabeth's flowers were laid on the grave of the unknown soldier in Westminster Abbey. Photo: Getty Images
The bride's wedding look, which included a double-strand royal heirloom pearl necklace, would not have been complete without a stunning tiara. Princess Elizabeth wore Queen Mary's Fringe Tiara, consisting of 47 diamond bars using stones taken from a necklace Queen Mary had been given by Queen Victoria. The Fringe Tiara, passed on to Princess Elizabeth's mother in 1936, was loaned to the young Princess as the "something borrowed" element of her wedding outfit. Photo: Getty Images
The future Queen Elizabeth II's bridal ensemble also included a 13ft star-patterned full court train attached at the shoulders, and a silk tulle veil held in place by her mother's tiara. Like the gown, the veil and train, with their bursts of stars and flowers, were inspired by Botticelli's 'Primavera'. Photo: Getty Images
The bride and groom are seen walking down the aisle followed by their eight bridesmaids and two page boys during the ceremony, which was officiated by both the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Archbishop of York. The groom – who was now styled as the Duke of Edinburgh – presented his princess with a wedding band of Welsh gold to wear alongside her engagement ring. Photo: Getty Images
The bride's parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother are seen making their way down the aisle of Westminster Abbey. Behind them is a regal Queen Mary, George VI's mother, who was Queen Consort from 1910 to 1936. Photo: Bert Hardy/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The more than 2,000 guests at the spectacular nuptials – which were broadcast by BBC Radio to 200 million people around the world – turned out in their finest furs and jewels. Here are two of Princess Elizabeth's close relatives, the Duchess of Kent and the Duchess of Gloucester. Photo: Bert Hardy/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
What is a royal wedding without a royal wave? Here the newlyweds gather with the wedding party on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after returning from the ceremony. Left to right: Princess Margaret, Margaret Elphinstone, Diana Bowes-Lyon, Lady Caroline Montagu Douglas-Scott, Lady Elizabeth Lambert, best man the Marquess of Milford Haven, the bride and groom, Lady Mary Cambridge and Lady Pamela Mountbatten. Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
The wedding reception was held at Buckingham Palace where guests were presented with posies of white heather and myrtle as favors. The wedding cake was a grand affair, standing 9ft high, weighing 500lbs and featuring four tiers. Made from ingredients received from the Australian Girl Guides, the cake was cut using Philip's sword. One layer was kept until the christening of Prince Charles and another was sent back to Australia as a thank you. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip honeymooned in Hampshire, England, at the historic Broadlands house owned by Philip's uncle, Lord Mountbatten, and at Birkhill on the Balmoral estate. Here, the newlyweds are seen looking over their wedding photographs in Romsey, Hampshire. Almost exactly one year after exchanging vows, Elizabeth and Philip welcomed the first of their four children, Prince Charles, on November 14, 1948. And less than five years later, the young Princess was proclaimed Queen. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved