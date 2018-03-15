Kate Middleton: I'm 'absolutely thrilled' about Prince Harry's wedding news

One day after Prince Harry announced his engagement to Suits star Meghan Markle, his sister-in-law Kate Middleton made her first appearance since the happy news was revealed to the world. Visiting the Foundling Museum in London on Tuesday morning, the Duchess of Cambridge, who, along with husband Prince William had released a written statement congratulating the couple on Monday, spoke publicly about Harry's plans to marry for the first time. "William and I are absolutely thrilled," she said. "It's such exciting news. It's a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."

On the visit, Kate, who is expecting her third baby this spring, showed a hint of her baby bump in a patterned dress. During the visit, she learned about the museum's history and the way it uses art and creativity to support children and vulnerable families. The Duchess, who studied history of art while at college, bonded with a group of youngsters as she heard how they benefit from the museum's education and outreach programs.

'William and I are absolutely thrilled. It's such exciting news,' Duchess Kate said of her brother-in-law's engagement during a visit to the Foundling Museum on Tuesday Photo: Getty Images



The Foundling Museum explores the history of the Foundling Hospital, the UK’s first children’s charity and first public art gallery. The Hospital, which continues today as the children’s charity Coram, was established in 1739 by the philanthropist Thomas Coram to care for babies at risk of abandonment. Through a dynamic program of exhibitions and events, the museum celebrates the ways in which the arts have helped improve children’s lives for over 275 years and aims to inspire everyone to make a positive contribution to society.

The Duchess was in a great mood as she played with children during the event Photo: Getty Images



Kate's outing took place as royal watchers across the world continue to celebrate Harry and Meghan's engagement. Clarence House announced the happy news on Monday, revealing that the Prince proposed in London earlier this month at his home in Nottingham Cottage. The wedding will take place in spring 2018, and more details are due to be released on Tuesday.

"It was just an amazing surprise," Meghan, 36, said during the couple's first TV interview together on the BBC. "It was so sweet, and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee." Harry, 33, added: "She didn't even let me finish. She said, 'Can I say yes?' Then there were hugs and I had the ring in my finger. I said, 'Can I give you the ring?' She said: 'Oh, yes, the ring.' It was a really nice moment. Just the two of us."

