Prince William reveals the main reason he is happy his brother is engaged

Meghan Markle better keep the kitchen stocked now that she’s set to marry Prince Harry! Prince William joked on Wednesday, November 29, during his royal visit to Finland that his younger brother will hopefully stop taking food from his fridge now that he’s engaged to be married. “For me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop him from scrounging my food, which he's done for the last few years,” the Duke of Cambridge quipped to reporters while visiting one of Helsinki's ice rinks to see the work of Icehearts — a child welfare charity.

Scroll for video

William joked that hopefully Harry will stop taking food from his fridge now that he's engaged Photo: Jamie Simpson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

However in all seriousness, Kate Middleton’s husband admitted that he’s “very excited” for Harry and his future sister-in-law. William said, “Delighted for the both [of them] and wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time.” The Duke, 35, noted that his younger brother, 33, and the American actress, 36, are very much in love. "It's a fantastic process to go through. The engagement and then the buildup to the wedding," William said. "They've got a lot of happy times ahead of them. I think they're very caught up in the moment and I wish them all the happiness and success in planning the wedding. I hope it goes really well."

RELATED: A TIMELINE OF PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S ROMANCE

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement news on Monday, November 27, Prince William and Kate Middleton released a statement via Kensington Palace saying, "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."

The Duke and Duchess are excited about Prince Harry's engagement to Meghan Markle Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool /Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Cambridge publicly spoke to reporters about the pair’s recent engagement. "William and I are absolutely thrilled, it's such exciting news," she said during her visit to London's Foundling Museum. "It's a really happy time for any couple, and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."

PHOTOS: A close up of Meghan Markle's engagement ring

Appearing with Prince Harry in their first joint TV interview following their engagement announcement, Meghan praised the British royals for welcoming her so warmly into the family. Meghan called the Duchess of Cambridge "wonderful," while Harry added, "Amazing, as has William as well." Harry and his fiancée will say “I do” in May at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The venue is described as a "very special place" for Harry, and is somewhere the couple had spent time together during their romance.