The Swedish royal family gathers for Prince Gabriel's christening

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia have six grandchildren under the age of six – and on Friday morning it was time for two-month-old Prince Gabriel, the youngest of the little ones, to be christened, a traditional milestone for the family's new additions. For the service held in the 18th-century Royal Chapel at the King and Queen's home, Drottningholm Palace, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s baby son donned the same century-old gown worn by his brother and cousins for their baptisms. Guests included the Swedish royal family and Gabriel’s godparents: his aunts Princess Madeleine and Sara Hellqvist, Sofia's sister; Oscar Kylberg, Prince Carl Philip's partner in design firm Bernadotte & Kylberg; the Prince's cousin on his mother's side, Thomas de Toledo Sommerlath; and Princess Sofia's close friend Carolina Pihls.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden's two-month old son Prince Gabriel was christened a year after his big brother Prince Alexander Photo: Getty Images

The little prince was baptized with water from a spring on the island of Öland during the ceremony, officiated by the Most Reverend Archbishop Emeritus Anders Wejryd and held in the village of Drottningholm about 25 minutes from Stockholm. Assisting the Archbishop Emeritus were The Right Reverend Bishop and Chief Court Chaplain Dr. Johan Dalman, and The Reverend, Court Chaplain and Rector of the Royal Court Parish Michael Bjerkhagen.

For the service held in the 18th-century Royal Chapel at Drottningholm Palace, Gabriel wore the century-old gown worn by his brother and cousins for their christenings Photo: Getty Images

Gabriel's antique lace christening gown was first worn by the king's father Prince Gustaf Adolf in 1906, and Friday's special occasion took place just a little more than a year after big brother Prince Alexander wore it for his September 2016 christening. In recent years, the beautiful robe has also been the centerpiece of christenings for Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, and Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill’s children Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas.

Invitees at the service also included government representatives and other Swedish officials. After the christening ceremony, the royals hosted a lavish reception for invited guests before a private lunch.





Carl-Philip's sister Crown Princess Victoria looked festive in red along with her husband Prince Daniel, daughter Princess Estelle and son Prince Oscar Photo:

Prince Gabriel Carl Walther, Duke of Dalarna, who is sixth in line to the Swedish throne, was born at Danderyd Hospital on August 31, 2017. The royal baby's arrival meant that Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia became parents of two under two! In October, the Swedish royal couple opened up about the “chaos” of raising two baby boys. “We try to create as much family time as possible in the evenings, with bathing and getting into a nighttime routine,” Sofia said in an interview with Kupé magazine. “But ask me again in a few months.” She added: “Gabriel now sleeps and eats mostly, but we still have a couple of small glimpses that it’s tougher with two than with a child. But there is also twice as much love."

Gabriel's godmothers are his aunts Sara Hellqvist – Princess Sofia's sister, seated far left – and Princess Madeleine, second from left Photo: Getty Images

With half a dozen little ones already, the Swedish royal family is also expecting to grow once more in the near future! In August, godmother Princess Madeleine revealed she's expecting baby #3with husband Chris O'Neill. The royal mom announced announced the news on social media. “Chris and I are thrilled to announce that I am expecting,” the 35-year-old shared on her Facebook page. “We look forward to four becoming five!”

