Prince Gabriel of Sweden christening: All the best photos

There were so many special moments as Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s son Prince Gabriel was christened at the 18th-century Royal Chapel at Drottningholm Palace on December 1, 2017. King Carl XVI Gustaf's only son and his wife gathered their nearest and dearest for the special occasion, which had nods to the royal family's roots, including Gabriel's antique christening gown. Here, the royal couple arrive. Princess Sofia has two-month-old Prince Gabriel in her arms while husband Prince Carl Philip totes 19-month-old Prince Alexander.
Princess Sofia is seen in her traditional dress – including buckled shoes and embroidered cap – as she carries her son. Prince Gabriel's antique lace christening gown was first worn by the king's father Prince Gustaf Adolf in 1906. In recent years, the beautiful robe has also been the centerpiece of christenings for not just Gabriel's brother Alexander, but also Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel’s children Estelle and Oscar, and Princess Madeleine and Chris O’Neill’s children Leonore and Nicolas. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden's son Prince Gabriel was christened just a year after his big brother Prince Alexander. The two children are very close in age – which presents a challenge to their mom and dad. In an interview with Kupé magazine, Sofia said: “Gabriel now sleeps and eats mostly, but we still have a couple of small glimpses that it’s tougher with two than with one child. But there is also twice as much love." Here the family of four are joined by Carl Philip's sister, Princess Madeleine, who is currently expecting a baby herself. Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria looked festive along with her husband Prince Daniel, daughter Princess Estelle and son Prince Oscar. The future queen wore a bright red 1950s style peplum jacket and midi-length skirt as she held Oscar, dressed in blue and grey. Estelle was adorable in a red and grey ensemble that matched the palette of her family's attire. Photo: Getty Images
Gabriel's grandmother, Queen Silvia of Sweden, was elegant in pale blue, with a delicate facinator and veil. The queen consort and King Carl XVI Gustaf have six grandchildren under the age of six, with another on the way! Photo: Getty Images
While his dad the prince looked handsome in a military uniform, charming Prince Alexander was adorable in a blue sweater with white knit collar, blue pants and shiny black shoes. Photo: Getty Images
Grandfather King Carl XVI Gustaf looked proud as he stood at the altar with his son and daughter-in-law. Prince Gabriel is the youngest of the monarch's half-a-dozen grandchildren. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Sofia's sister Sara Hellqvist, center, had a prominent role as godmother. Here she is at the altar with godfather Thomas de Toledo Sommerlath, godmother Princess Madeleine, Bishop Johan Dalman, Archbishop Anders Wejryd and Gabriel's parents Sofia and Carl Philip. Photo: JONAS EKSTROMER/AFP/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria's daughter Princess Estelle – who is second in line to the throne – also took part in the special service. Wearing an embroidered sweater in the same color as her mom's red dress, the little girl joined her aunt Princess Madeleine front and center during the ceremony. Photo: Getty Images
Future queen Crown Princess Victoria was seated front row with her 21-month-old son Prince Oscar in her arms, and alongside little Princess Estelle. Also in the first pew were the king and queen, Prince Daniel and Chris O'Neill. Photo: Getty Images
Archbishop Anders Wejryd is seen holding Prince Gabriel during the baby's Drottningholm Palace Chapel christening. The little prince was baptized with water from a spring on the island of Öland against the backdrop of the historic church, which was fragrantly adorned with flowers. Amaryllis, anemone, cyclamen, spruce, pine and cedar were included in the decor. Photo: Getty Images
Mom-of-two Princess Madeleine, second from left, who married British American financier Chris O'Neill in 2013, revealed her third pregnancy in August. “Chris and I are thrilled to announce that I am expecting,” the 35-year-old shared on her Facebook page. “We look forward to four becoming five!” Photo: Getty Images
The service was followed by a 21-gun salute outside Drottningholm Castle, and Prince Gabriel received children's books and games from the Swedish Parliament and the Swedish government as gifts. There's no doubt he also received some special presents from his godparents, who are seen here, from left to right: Carolina Pihl, Sara Hellqvist, Thomas de Toledo Sommerlath, Princess Madeleine and Oscar Kylberg. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage
