Royal style: All the best looks from December 2017

<b>Some of the top contenders on the international best-dressed lists are women from the world's royal families – so what better way to keep up with the latest trends in fashion than a review of the latest looks loved by royalty? Click through for a visual rundown of the most recent outfits worn by longtime royal favorites including Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Queen Letizia of Spain, as well as new-generation trendsetters such as Lady Amelia Windsor.</B> For Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham on December 25, Princess Beatrice wore a grey double breasted coat with ruffled details over a dark dress. The Queen's granddaughter accessorized with black booties and gloves, and a bright blue floral-motif hat. Photo: Getty Images
Also joining the royals for the traditional December 25 church service was Queen Elizabeth's Canada-born granddaughter-in-law Autumn Phillips, who wore a double breasted military style wool coat in navy blue. Her hat and the red piping on her coat perfectly complemented daughter Isla's pretty red look. Photo: Getty Images
Double-breasted coats are definitely a royal trend! The Duchess of Cambridge wore a style by Miu Miu in festive green and red tartan. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Edward's wife also attended the St Mary Magdalene church service in style. Sophie Wessex opted for a retro look in a 1950s style pink and blue dress by royal fave Erdem, worn with jewel-toned accessories – pumps and a hat in deep blue, and a purple leather clutch with tassel detail. Photo: Getty Images
Wrap coats also seem to be a royal fave this season. Joined by husband Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia of Sweden wore a cozy grey style for the 'Christmas in Vasastan' concert at Gustav Vasa church on December 21. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/GC Images
Queen Letizia of Spain looked ready for the holidays in her vibrant red ensemble! The Spanish queen wore a BOSS Hugo Boss wrap coat worn with high-heeled red suede boots and a Zara purse. Photo: Getty Images
Santa baby! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco knocked holiday style out of the park at their annual children's Christmas ceremony at the Monaco palace. The royal couple rolled out looking festive from head-to-toe at the December 20 event for kids. Charlene, 39, kept things simple in a cheery red cape while her husband, 59, opted for a Christmas tie and Santa hat! Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain was elegant in a winter white Felipe Varela skirt suit with floral lace motif and sash for the 'Accion Magistral 2017' awards on December 18 in Madrid. The royal's clutch is by Nina Ricci. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie showed her knockout style at the Charge II boxing fundraiser at London's Lindley Hall on December 13. The event aimed to raise money for the fight against wildlife poaching. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Charge II
We don't often get a look at Queen Rania of Jordan's street style, but here is the royal keeping it simple in all black, heeled boots and a furry coat as she arrived at LAX. Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Feathers, watercolor print and a camel coat were the perfect combo for Queen Maxima of the Netherlands as she attended Christmas concert performed by school bands in Rotterdam on December 14. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Even Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is on board with the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/12017120925183/kate-middleton-royals-wearing-velvet/"><strong>royal velvet trend</strong></a>! Prince Charles's wife donned a purple velvet coat for the Olympia Horse Show on December 14 in Blackpool, England. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain wore a green and purple dress by Carolina Herrera to meet First Lady of Senegal Marieme Faye Sall on December 12 in Dakar. The Spanish royal was on a four-day visit to the country. Photo: Xaume Olleros/Getty Images
While in Senegal, Queen Letizia also suited up in a linen two-piece as she visited the Cervantes Institute in Dakar. The BOSS Hugo Boss look, teamed with a Carolina Herrera blouse, was recycled – the royal had worn it before in Puerto Rico. Photo: Xaume Olleros/Getty Images
The Swedish royals had a chance to show off some of their finest gowns and gems at the Nobel Prize 2017 banquet in Stockholm on December 10. Crown Princess Victoria was absolutely stunning in a cornflower blue gown for the gala. The look was perfected with her eye-popping jewelry: the diamond and aquamarine Kokoshnik tiara and diamond floral-motif earrings. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Sofia wore a pale pink embroidered Ida Lanto gown and her wedding tiara. While the piece featured emeralds on the former model's wedding day, for the Nobel gala the colorful gems had been replaced with classic pearls. The tiara was a gift from Sofia's in-laws, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Madeleine, currently pregnant with her third child, opted for a favorite that she and Victoria have both worn in the past – the amethyst parure, from which the royal opted to wear the tiara, drop earrings and necklace. The antique purple gems were once owned by Napoleon's wife Empress Josephine. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Silvia was regal in purple and the Victorian 9-prong tiara, one of the Swedish royal's favorites. The monarch's wife also sparkled in diamond earrings, a necklace and brooch from the Braganza set. Photo: Getty Images
Meanwhile, Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway wore a colorful floral coat and striped dress as she joined her husband Crown Prince Haakon for the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Town Hall. The future queen accessorized with peach gloves, patent leather heels and a sweet hairband. Photo: Nigel Waldron/Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium donned a coral wrap dress and diamond jewelry for the German Sustainability Awards at the Maritim Hotel in Duesseldorf on December 8. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Once named the 'Most Beautiful Royal' by <I>Tatler</I>, Lady Amelia Windsor stole the show in a sheer dress by Christian Dior to the 2017 Fashion Awards in partnership with Swarovski, held at London's Royal Albert Hall. Prince William and Harry's cousin accessorized the edgy style with a mirrored clutch but kept her jewelry simple. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Queen Letizia of Spain wore designer Delpozo for the first time, choosing a dark blue off-the-shoulder look for the <I>As</I> sports newspaper 50th anniversary dinner at the Palacio de Cibeles in Madrid on December 4. The tailored dress, which the royal wore with matching heels, featured an architectural oversized rose detail on one shoulder. Photo: Fotonoticias/Getty Images
The Spanish queen added a wild touch to a daytime suit by teaming her belted jacket and white blouse with a leopard print skirt. Letizia was attending a meeting with members of the Princesa de Girona Foundation at the Royal Palace in Madrid on December 1. Photo: Fotonoticias/WireImage
On December 4, Queen Rania made a fun and sophisticated style statement at the launch of 'Karim and Jana', a free mobile application developed by the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development (QRF) to promote early childhood education. The Jordanian royal wore Versace's Embroidered Florage Ruffle top and skirt, now on sale for $525 and $712 respectively on the brand's website. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Crown Princess Victoria wore a 1950s-inspired peplum jacket and circle skirt to her nephew Prince Gabriel's christening in Sweden on December 1. We're giving the extra style points for adorably coordinating her outfit with daughter Princess Estelle! Also joining the occasion were the just-as-stylish Prince Daniel and son Prince Oscar. Photo: Getty Images
Serving as godmother to her nephew Prince Gabriel at the baby's royal christening, Princess Madeleine of Sweden wore a soft pink dress by Valentino along with a dusty rose coat and box clutch. Photo: Getty Images
During a visit to the Caribbean, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore a bright lemon-lime lace-embellished dress by Natan. The monarch's wife also wore metallic slingback sandals and a citrus-hued silk turban for the occasion – the annual celebration of Saba Day on the island of Saba.
Queen Maxima stepped out in strappy nude sandals and a powder pink dress with pleated hem while visiting Saba. The Dutch royal was on her way to dinner with husband King Willem-Alexander. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
