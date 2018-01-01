Royal news: All the best photos of royalty from December 2017

<b>All eyes are on the world's royals, from Britain to Japan — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HELLO!'s edit of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Queen Letizia, Kate Middleton, Duchess Camilla and more.</b> Princess Olympia of Greece struck a pose (reclined in the snow!) with a pal as she bid farewell to 2017 on the slopes in Aspen. The 21-year-old royal posted the picture to her Instagram page with the caption, 'Ciao to the ciao.' Photo: Instagram/@olympiagreece
Princess Olympia's parents Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal, center, who were also on the family break in Aspen, were in a celebratory mood, with the Princess sharing this fun pic, with former Ambassador Colleen Bell, right, on her Instagram. The royal captioned the photo: "Fun times with the Bells ❤️ @ambcolleenbell." Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22
While future queen Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Hoiby, was absent from this year's Norwegian royal family holiday portrait, the 20-year-old, right, did join his mom and stepdad Crown Prince Haakon, both seen in photo on left, for a charity Christmas Luncheon for the needy at Egon restaurant in Oslo. Marius, whose father is Mette-Marit's ex-partner Morten Borg, has preferred to lead a life away from the public eye since turning 18. Photo: Nigel Waldron/WireImage
Princess Grace's granddaughter Camille Gottlieb snapped a selfie in a true winter wonderland! The Monaco royal, whose mother is Princess Stephanie, posted the frosty photo taken in the French Alps to her Instagram page. Photo: Instagram/@camillerosegottlieb
Meghan Markle smiled at her future grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth as she joined the British royals for the traditional Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church in King's Lynn, England, for the first time. Days later Meghan's fiancé Prince Harry revealed: "The family loved having her there. We had an amazing time staying with [William and Catherine] and running around with the kids, it’s the family she’s never had". Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Standing on the balcony of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on December 23, Emperor Akihito waved to well-wishers who had gathered to celebrate his 84th birthday. The Emperor, who plans to abdicate in 2019, was joined by Empress Michiko, his wife of 58 years. Photo: TORU YAMANAKA/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Martha Louise of Norway, far left, attended a Christmas church service at Oslo's Holmenkollen Chapel with daughters Leah Behn, 12, and nine-year-old Emma – as well as dad King Harald, center. Photo: Nigel Waldron/Getty Images
Monaco palace or Disney World? The Monaco royal family made Christmas magical for a lucky group of kids during their annual Christmas ceremony at the palace. Princess Charlene, Prince Albert II, his nephew Daniel Ducruet and niece Camille Gottlieb, showed up to help Mickey, Minnie and, of course, Santa give out gifts to the attendees on December 20. Photo: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images
During the outside portion of the event, Charlene and Albert were filled with holiday cheer. The couple looked festive in their Christmas attire as they talked with the children and even watched some perform. At one point, Prince Albert lifted up a little friend so she could get a better view. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Santa's little helpers! Inside the palace, Monaco's royals Daniel, Charlene, Albert and Camille gave out gifts to the excited kids. The group was made of both Monegasque and refugee children. Photo: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Charles joined mourners including Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, left, and Queen Sofia of Spain, right, at King Michael I of Romania's funeral, held inside the onetime Royal Palace in Bucharest on December 16. The former King, a royal cousin of Queen Elizabeth, died on December 5 at the age of 96. Photo: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images
From left to right: Queen Sofia, King Juan Carlos I of Spain, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, Queen Silvia of Sweden and King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden are seen at King Michael's funeral. One of the last surviving World War II leaders, the late monarch was forced to abdicate in 1947, making him the last King of Romania. Photo: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images
Army veteran Prince Harry returned to his military roots to attend the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on December 15 in Camberley, England. The Prince, who recently announced his plans to wed actress Meghan Markle next year, graduated from the Royal Military Academy in 2006. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
On December 18, Prince William and Kate Middleton released an official Christmas photo with their two adorable children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The beautiful family photo was shared on Kensington Palace's official Twitter account, and the caption read: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph was taken earlier this year by @ChrisJack_Getty at Kensington Palace." Photo: Getty Images
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla say they're wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas and New Year in their 2017 holiday card. The picture on the card was taken by Hugo Burnand during the Duchess' private 70th birthday party of at Highgrove in July. Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge joined the local community to pay tribute to those affected by the Grenfell Tower national memorial service at St Paul's Cathedral on December 14. The multi-faith memorial service marked the six-month anniversary of the tragic building fire in which 71 people died. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Duchess Camilla got into the Christmas spirit with the help of some costumed friends! The royal was visiting the Olympia Horse Show in Blackpool, England on December 14. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise revealed what's on her holiday wish list! The Princess took to her Instagram on December 12, to post her “Christmas wishes.” The hilarious meme featured a conversation with Santa Claus asking for one thing, a boyfriend. Photo: Instagram/martha_louise123
Wonderful Christmas time! Queen Maxima posed for a picture with Santa and a few other attendees at a Christmas gala concert in Rotterdam on December 14. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden had two special elves help welcome Stockholm Royal Palace’s Christmas trees on Thursday, December 14. The future Queen was joined by her young children — Princess Estelle, five, and Prince Oscar, one. The engagement marked Oscar's first time participating in the holiday tradition. Estelle, who helped her mother accept multiple trees last year, first participated in the Swedish tradition in 2013 when she was also one-years-old. Victoria and her children received Christmas trees from students at the master's program at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences. The university has presented Christmas trees to the royal palace since the late 1960s. Oscar adorably shook hands with one of the students, while inspecting trees with his mom and sister. The 40-year-old royal and her kids looked festive for the engagement. Victoria donned a vibrant red full skirt, black top and black coat. Estelle coordinated with her mother wearing a red dress and matching hair bow, along with a black coat, white tights and Mary Janes. Meanwhile little Oscar looked sharp in a button down shirt, vest and trousers. Photo: Kungahuset.se
Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry paid their respects as they attended a memorial service on December 14 for those who died in the Grenfell Tower fire. The royal trio joined Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at St. Paul's, where they remembered those who lost their lives, and showed solidarity with the bereaved and survivors. The service was also designed to thank everyone who assisted on the ground at the time of the tragedy and since, including emergency services, the recovery team, community response, public support, and volunteers Photo: Stefan Rousseu/Getty Images
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, and his wife Maria Teresa, Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, posed inside of the palace for a brand new official portrait released on December 14. Photo: Cour Grand Ducale du Luxembourg
Kindness all around! Queen Letizia hugged a young man during her visit to the Village Pilote initiative for kids of the streets in Dakar, Senegal on December 14. The organization provides help for displaced children. Photo: Xaume Olleros/WireImage
Guards carried the body of the late King Michael I of Romania at Henry Coanda International airport in Otopeni city, next to Bucharest, on December 13. The King passed away at the age of 96 on December 5. Royals including, Prince Charles, King Carl Gustav XVI and Queen Silvia of Sweden, Princess Astrid of Belgium, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg and former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia of Spain are set to attend the late monacrh's funeral on December 16. Photo: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Eugenie was all dressed up as she posed for a photo with Nick Candy at the Charge II boxing fundraiser at Lindley Hall on December 13. Princess Eugenie helped raise over $500,000 for charity after attending the Charge II, a black tie gala and boxing event which aims to raise awareness and funds against elephant and rhinoceros poaching. As a committee member for the charity, the Princess was instrumental in making the evening a success. The special event was designed to raise funds and awareness around elephant and rhinoceros across the African continent, and supported five charities including Conservation Lower Zambezi, Peace Parks Foundation, Lewa Wildlife Conservancy, George Adamson Preservation Trust & Wilderness Foundation. The royal was accompanied by guests including Jamie Redknapp, Wladimir Klitschko and Chris Eubank Jr, and supported a charity auction in which Wladimir's 'magic' robe raised £160,000 in aid of the Klitschko Foundation. The guests were also treated to three boxing matches after dinner, which consisted of ginger poached lobster, best end of lamb and chocolate delice. Photo: David Benett/Getty Images
Sweet treats! Prince Charles and Camilla were all smiles as they spoke to a baker during their visit to Borough Market in London on December 13. During their trip, the royal pair met with stall-holders and members of the community. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images
The cold never bothered her anyway! Princess Olympia of Greece frolicked in the snow and sand on a beach in Southampton, New York. Crown Princess Marie-Chantal shared the fun snap, which she appropriately captioned: "Frozen ❄️." Photo: Instagram/mariechantal22
The Palace has released a new portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh, which is set to go on display in the UK and Denmark next year. Painted by artist Ralph Heimans, Prince Philip can be seen in the imposing setting of Windsor Castle wearing the sash of the Order of the Elephant, Denmark's highest-ranking honor. The Duke has a close association with the Nordic country as he was born a Prince of Denmark, as well of Greece. The realistic painting comes in the year of Philip's retirement from public engagements. Ralph, the Australian-born artist who painted an official portrait of the Queen to mark her Diamond Jubilee, said: "I feel very fortunate to have been given the opportunity to paint Prince Philip and hope the portrait does justice to his unique character." The striking portrait of Philip has been set in the castle's grand corridor and at the end of the walkway is the Tapestry Room where the royal's mother, Princess Alice, and maternal grandmother Princess Victoria were born. The artist added: "Aesthetically, the natural light and heritage backdrop of the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle provided a compelling mood. I hope people enjoy the work as much as I enjoyed producing it." Photo: Getty Images
It's the surreal (royal) life! Princess Caroline of Hanover made an elegant entrance at the Surrealist Dinner Party, held at the Monte Carlo Casino on December 9. Behind the Monaco royal is Gaming Director Pascal Camia, left, and Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer CEO Jean-Luc Biamonti. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway, center, and husband Crown Prince Haakon of Norway were joined by ICAN campaigner and Hiroshima survivor Setsuko Thurlow at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert. Peace prize laureates ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) were honored at the December 11 event. Photo: BERIT ROALD/AFP/Getty Images
New portraits of Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie (right) were published on the official website of Duke of York. Her Majesty’s granddaughters looked stylish in the photos that were taken back in 2016 during June celebrations for Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday. Photo: thedukeofyork.org
Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, partner in designer firm Bernadotte & Kylberg, indulged his artistic side with a visit to the Swedish Pavilion at Business of Design Week in Hong Kong on December 7. Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images
The spirit of giving is at the heart of the season! Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who is patron of the children's charity NSPCC, gave a reading of 'Christmas' by John Betjeman at the Childline carol concert. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima (pictured in the front wearing a green lace dress) attended the Prince Claus Prize with her husband King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (front, blue suit) on December 6. The Dutch royals posed with the award recipients after the ceremony, which honors artists who make a positive contribution to society. Photo: ATRICK VAN KATWIJK/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth beamed alongside her daughter Princess Anne, who is the commodore-in-chief of HM Naval Base Portsmouth, while attending the commissioning ceremony of the HMS Queen Elizabeth at the HM Naval Base in Portsmouth, England. During the ceremony, the monarch gave a speech saying, “As the daughter, wife & mother of naval officers, I recognize the unique demands our nation asks of you and I will always value my special link with HMS Queen Elizabeth, her ship’s company and their families.” Photo: Chris Jackson- WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan, left, traveled to Turkey, where they met with the country’s president and first lady. Sharing a photo on December 6 with the couple, Her Majesty wrote, “Grateful for the wonderful hospitality of Turkish President Erdogan and First Lady Mrs. Emine Erdogan during a short working trip to Ankara with His Majesty #Jordan #LoveJO #Turkey #Ankara.” Photo: Instagram/queenrania
'Tis the season for tiaras! Duchess Camilla stunned in diamonds for the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on December 5. Prince Charles's wife wore the 1920s-era honeycomb Greville tiara for the evening out. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The Nobel Prize Award Ceremony was a royal affair as Sweden's top family stepped out for the important event. Pictured here: Tord Magnuson, Princess Birgitta, Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill, and Princess Sofia and her husband Prince Carl Phillip at the Stockholm Concert Hall on December 10 in Sweden. The Nobel Prizes for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature and economics are all awarded in the country. Photo: JONAS EKSTROMER/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf had a front row seat for the Nobel Prize Awards.The reigning monarch and his wife were joined by their three children: Crown Princess Victoria, Princess Madeleine and Prince Carl Philip, at the ceremony, all of them looking striking in their formal attire. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York and her daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie met Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine during the Hauser & Wirth Art Basel party at The Beach Club of 1 Hotel South Beach. The younger daughter or Sarah and Prince Andrew, who works for the power art firm, opted to go barefoot at the beach-side event. Photo: BFA
Ellie Goulding also joined her close friend Princess Eugenie for the beach party that honored artist Mark Bradford. The two were also stateside at the end of October where they watched a NY Knicks basketball game. Photo: BFA
Happy Birthday Princess Sofia! The Swedish Royal Court celebrated Prince Carl Philip's wife's 33rd birthday on December 6 with a new portrait. Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel's mother looked regal for the glamour shot wearing a white ensemble, while her curled dark tresses were styled down. Photo: Erika Gerdemark/Kungahuset.se
Put your feet up! Prince William hilariously lost his balance as he and Kate Middleton listened to a presentation at MediaCityUK. The Prince and Kate, who wore a berry tunic dress by GOAT, also spoke to young children during the event on December 6. Photo: Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Prince William had a round table chat with students during the "Stepping Out" session at MediaCityUK on December 6. The soon-to-be father-of-three told students during the focus group that his son Prince George recently participated in a holiday performance at his school, Thomas's Battersea. “I went to my boy’s nativity play. It was funny,” William shared. “He was a sheep.” Photo: Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge, who is expecting her third child with Prince William, greeted kids outside of the Children’s Global Media Summit. Kate looked chic wearing a houndstooth coat by L.K. Bennett as she gave Peppa Pig, Elmo and some eager young well-wishers greetings. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Queen Elizabeth was a vision in fuchsia as she attended the 150th anniversary of the Scripture Union on December 6. After the service, Her Majesty met with well-wishers outside of the church. Photo: Twitter/@theroyalfamily
'Tis the season! Prince Harry sat next to London Fire Brigade Commissioner Danny Cotton during the organization’s carol service on December 4 at Westminster Cathedral. After the event, where his ex Cressida Bonas was present, the newly engaged Prince met with frontline staff, firefighters and cadets. Photo: Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Letizia served Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal with an award at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Spanish sports newspaper AS. The Wimbledon champion beamed as he shook hands with Her Majesty as the royal presented him with the best Spanish Male athlete Award at the December 4, 2017 event in Madrid. Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall laughed as she met staff and charity representatives dressed up as US President Donald Trump during the annual ICAP charity day at ICAP on December 5 in London. Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Even Queen Rania couldn’t resist a trip to Ikea! The stylish Queen visited an IKEA in Jordan to celebrate the furniture company’s first Jordanian collection titled Tilltalende, in partnership with the Jordan River Foundation. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Three days after Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip baptized their son Prince Gabriel on December 1, the Swedish Royal Court released the official photos from the three-month-old’s christening. The new images released on December 4 show the young Prince with his mother, who was dressed in a Swedish folk costume known as a Svenska folkdräkter for the occasion, his father and older brother Prince Alexander. Photo: Erika Gerdemark, Royal Court, Sweden
Princess Stephanie, who is the President of the Fight AIDS Monaco Association, was joined by her brother Prince Albert, daughter Camille Gottlieb (second from the right) and her son Louis Ducruet (left) in addition to his girlfriend Marie Chevalier (right) during World AIDS Day on December 1. Photo: F. Nebinger and a. Bastello / Prince Palace
Harry laughed as he and his fiancée Meghan Markle were presented with a gift during their visit to the Nottingham Contemporary, which is where the Terrence Higgins Trust held the World AIDS Day fair. The pair were also shown a UK AIDS memorial quilt that was made by friends and lovers of those who passed from the disease. Harry is following in the footsteps of his mother, Princess Diana, in combating the stigma that surrounds the disease. Harry and Meghan carried out their first joint royal engagement in Nottingham on December 1 after announcing their engagement to the world a few days prior. Photo: Adrian Dennis / Getty Images
Ahead of their third birthday (December 10), Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella attended the French Pro A basketball match between Monaco and Chalon sur Saone with their mother Princess Charlene on December 2 in Monaco. Photo: Eric Mathon / Prince Palace
During the Crown Princess family's visit to the Sweden International Horse Show on December 2, Prince Oscar enjoyed some playtime on a green tractor. Crown Princess Victoria carefully watched her adorable son as he pointed something out to her in the distance. After the fun moment, Victoria and Oscar posed with Prince Daniel and Princess Estelle for a sweet family photo. Photo: Roland Thunholm
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved