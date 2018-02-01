Royals wearing velvet: All the best looks

<b>Searching for style inspiration? Take a cue from your favorite members of royalty, including <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlene/"><strong>Princess Charlene </strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/charlotte-casiraghi/"><strong>Charlotte Casiraghi</strong></a>, and wear velvet! Check out our photo gallery of royals wearing the winter trend to spark some ideas whether for daywear or evening. </b> While in Sweden on a royal tour in January 2018, Kate Middleton wore a blue devoré velvet dress from Erdem. The sweet midi-length dress with bell sleeves had been shown on the catwalk during the brand's fall-winter 2017-18 presentation at London Fashion Week. Photo: Getty Images
While awaiting baby #3, Duchess Kate stepped out for the annual Royal Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on November 11, 2017. The Duchess wore the perfect cold-weather evening look: a black velvet Catherine Walker coat with glittering Swarovski buttons. Photo: Getty Images
During Monaco National Day in November 2017, Princess Charlene of Monaco donned a bespoke coat in cobalt blue velvet by one of her favorite labels, Akris. She finished off the look with a wide-brimmed hat and dark blue shoes and leather gloves. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Beatrice demonstrated how you can also let velvet accessories do the talking – and walking! Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter wore cool purple velvet zip-front boots to WE Day New York at Radio City Music Hall in April 2017. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WE
If you need evidence that velvet is truly timeless, check out Charlotte Casiraghi's look for the 2017 Monaco Rose Ball. The velvet and sheer Chanel was a borrowed look from her mom Princess Caroline, who wore the dress way back in 2000. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Saudi Arabian Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz was also in attendance at the 2017 Rose Ball. The former Vogue Arabia Editor-In-Chief turned heads in a pink velvet cape and silk gown. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Joined by husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry, the Duchess of Cambridge was stunning in a sumptuous strapless black velvet Alexander McQueen gown at an awards ceremony at the Imperial War Museum in December 2011. Photo: Getty Images
At the time, Duchess Kate inspired comparisons to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who loved to slip into velvet gowns. Here's a throwback to Prince William's mom wearing a Victor Edelstein gown with gem buttons at the premiere of <I>Dangerous Liaisons</I> in 1989. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Another iconic Diana look in velvet by Victor Edelstein, which the royal donned for a trip to Germany in 1987. The gown is known as 'The Travolta dress' because Diana also wore it when she famously took to the dance floor with the <I>Saturday Night Fever</I> star at a White House party in 1985. Photo: Getty Images
If formal gowns aren't your thing, take a look at Monaco royal Tatiana Casiraghi's cool look. Princess Caroline's daughter-in-law, who is co-founder of fashion brand Muzungu Sisters, is known for her eclectic wardrobe. Here she rocks green velvet trousers and a kimono-style jacket at the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 presentation in Paris. Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage)
Velvet is one of the season's hottest trends – just ask Queen Letizia of Spain, who wore this burgundy velvet Felipe Varela dress on November 14. The royal was attending the World Cancer Leaders' Summit during her visit to Mexico City in November 2017. Photo: Hector Vivas/Getty Images
In 1963, singer Bobby Vinton crooned 'She wore blue velvet...' and the song gained new life with David Lynch's film of the same name in 1986. Decades later blue velvet still has an irresistible allure. Need proof? Princess Charlene wore a floor-sweeping blue velvet gown for the annual Monaco Against Autism gala at the Monte-Carlo Sporting Club in November 2013, a look that still is on point nearly five year later. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Here's a great way to add texture to a simple skirt. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was standing tall in stilettos and a pencil skirt for an evening at the ballet with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and his wife Juliana Awada in March 2017 in The Hague. What makes the outfit, though, is the royal's velvet top combined with sparkling jewels. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Another chic trouser look, worn by Princess Charlene of Monaco to the Katy Perry Showcase in Milan's Dolce & Gabbana showroom in 2008. A sparkling top, clutch and diamond earrings complete the look. Photo: Venturelli/WireImage
Talk about a lady in red! While she was crown princess, Queen Letizia of Spain showed she was ready for the most regal of looks in red velvet. The royal wore the jacket and skirt combination to receive ambassadors at the Royal Palace in Madrid back in 2005. Photo: Lalo Yasky/WireImage
