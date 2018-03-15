Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stun in three newly released engagement photos

The look of love! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their recent engagement by sharing three stunning photos of themselves on Thursday, December 21. The official portraits were taken earlier this week at Frogmore House, Windsor by famed photographer and Polish Prince Alexi Lubomirski. The pair, who announced their engagement on November 27, look blissfully happy in the new photos that were shot a stone's throw away from the site of their future royal wedding.

“A huge thank you to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits,” photographer Alex said in a statement. “Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their official engagement portraits Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, followed in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s footsteps by initially releasing two engagement photos. In one image, Meghan and Harry were photographed sitting on stairs while the Suits alum leaned against her fiancé’s legs. The duo held hands, showing off the TV star’s engagement ring. A second black and white picture shows the couple cozying up together, smiling while Harry wrapped his bride-to-be inside his jacket.

The couple looks so in love in their official engagement portraits Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

Shortly after the release of the first two images, Kensington Palace released a third candid photo of the American actress and Princess Diana’s son strolling the estate's grounds. Along with the photo, a message read: “Thank you so much for all of the wonderful comments following the release of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's engagement photographs. The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives. As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you.”

Meghan and Harry will say 'I do' on May 19, 2018 Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

For the photo session, Meghan donned a couture gown by Ralph & Russo, which retails for $75,000. The dramatic dress featured a sheer top adorned with an embellished appliqué and a full bombastic black ruffle skirt. The Hollywood actress also wore a sweater by Victoria Beckham as she nuzzled close to Harry in one photo.

Harry and his fiancée will tie the knot on May 19, 2018 at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. On Wednesday, December 20, Meghan joined her future husband at Queen Elizabeth’s annual pre-Christmas lunch, where she met his extended family for the first time. The pair will be joining Her Majesty for Christmas at Sandringham.