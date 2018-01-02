Meghan Markle joins the British royal family for Christmas: All the best photos

For royal watchers it was one of the most highly-anticipated moments of the year – Christmas Day, when <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/meghan-markle/"><strong>Meghan Markle</strong></a> joined Prince Harry, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a>, Prince William and the rest of the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/british-royals/"><strong>British royal family</strong></a> as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip hosted the holidays at Sandringham. Christmas is a big day for the royals! Those who stayed over at the Sandringham estate will have woken up to stockings filled with small gifts and fruit at the foot of their beds. The royals then headed together to church, where they also carried out a small, informal walkabout to greet members of the public. It was then time for a sit-down lunch of roast turkey and all the trimmings at Sandringham House. A walk around the estate followed, before they gathered around to watch the Queen's Christmas speech which is broadcast nationally at 3pm. Scroll through to see all the highlights of the royal family's big day – and Meghan Markle's first Christmas with the Queen! Photos: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II wore a cheery orange coat and matching hat, along with a green floral dress, and her trusty loafers and handbag, for the traditional Christmas Day service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England. Once again, the monarch was surrounded by her nearest and dearest for the special day. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Philip walked ahead of the royals now known as the Fantastic Four – left to right, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and her fiancé Prince Harry. The event marked Meghan's first Christmas with the royals as she plans to marry Harry in May 2018. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles as they arrived alongside Prince Harry and their future sister-in-law, Meghan. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Duchess Kate, wearing a fur hat, and Meghan, sporting a creation by Philip Treacy, chatted with one another as they walked up to the church gates. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walked behind Lady Louise Windsor, the daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex. The 14-year-old royal wore a deep plum coat and matching fascinator. Photo: Getty Images
Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth's oldest grandson – and Princess Anne's son – Peter Phillips arrived with Canadian-born wife Autumn Phillips, and adorable daughters Isla and Savannah. Photo: Getty Images
The family lineup also included Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's youngest son and only daughter, Prince Edward and Princess Anne, who arrived together for the St Mary Magdalene church service. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
At one moment Prince Charles and his brother Prince Andrew came across a hat that had been lost by someone in the crowd. Prince Andrew gallantly picked it up and returned it to its rightful owner. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wore a 1950s-inspired pink and blue floral midi-dress to the King's Lynn, England, church service. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth, alongside husband Prince Philip, gave a smile and wave to the crowds. Behind the royal couple are, from left to right, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, along with Meghan and Prince Harry. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The Christmas Day event gave Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle the chance to show off her royal curtsy for the first time in public. Future sister-in-law Kate also curtseyed to the Queen while Princes William and Harry bowed their heads in respect. Behind the foursome are, left to right, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Princess Anne and Beatrice and Eugenie's dad, Prince Andrew. Photo: Getty Images
Kate, who is expecting her third child with Prince William, wore a chic $2200 Miu Miu velvet-trimmed double-breasted tartan wool-blend peacoat. Photo: Getty Images
Meghan looked characteristically stylish in a camel coat by Sentarel and suede boots. Instead of a clutch the future royal carried the Chloe 'Pixie' small leather and suede bag which retails for around $1,550. Photo: Getty Images
Royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry had a chat as Meghan looked on while they exited the church. Also seen are Duchess Kate, Princess Anne, and in the foreground, Prince Philip talking to son Prince Andrew. Photo: Getty Images
Meghan also joined Prince Harry for the traditional meet-and-greet with crowds. The future bride has had a lot of practice with the public, thanks to both her career as a Hollywood actress and her recent royal walkabout debut in Nottingham, England alongside Prince Harry. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The crowds got plenty of chances for a brush with royalty! Here Sophie Wessex greets wellwishers as she and the royal family left the church service. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
