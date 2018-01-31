Royalty in fashion: The best-dressed royals of 2017

<B>What a year it has been in the world of royal style! From longtime favorites like the Duchess of Cambridge to royal fashion newcomers Lady Amelia Windsor and Princess Olympia of Greece, see our roster of the best dressed royals of 2017.</B> <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/sophie-wessex/"><strong>SOPHIE WESSEX</strong></a> Prince Edward's wife has long been on the royal scene and is evidence that very often when it comes to royal style, less is definitely more. Her simple silhouettes, timeless pieces and classic color palettes ensure she never puts a foot wrong during her royal engagements. No doubt Sophie's mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth is quite proud! Photos: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-mathilde/"><strong>QUEEN MATHILDE OF BELGIUM</strong></a> A wardrobe fit for a Queen! The Belgian monarch's wife has very regal taste in clothes, and this year's looks leaned toward timeless elegance and classic cuts. Like her fellow Queen consort Maxima of the Netherlands, Mathilde loves color block and bold hues, and both royals also adore Brussels-based designer Natan. Photos: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-victoria/"><strong>CROWN PRINCESS VICTORIA OF SWEDEN</strong></a> Sweden's future Queen definitely embraced color, prints and feminine silhouettes this year. While she does step out in designer clothes, she's just as likely to be seen in custom and off-the-rack looks from H&M – like the brand's 2017 collaboration with Erdem – as she flies the flag for Swedish fashion. Photos: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-maxima/"><strong>QUEEN MAXIMA OF THE NETHERLANDS</strong></a> One of our favorite royals to watch, the Dutch royal never disappoints with her statement outfits, whether by choosing one of her signature super-bright looks or rocking an oversized hat or other bold accessories. The Argentina-born royal kept up her characteristic exuberant style this year, earning her a place on our best-dressed roster. Photos: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/lady-amelia-windsor/"><strong>LADY AMELIA WINDSOR</strong></a> British royal Lady Amelia – a royal cousin of Princes William and Harry and granddaughter of the Duke and Duchess of Kent – was once named the 'most beautiful' member of the British royal family. She's also one of the most fashionable, having modeled for Dolce & Gabbana and starred in an advertising campaign for Penelope Chilvers – the designer behind the Duchess of Cambridge's favorite boots. Photos: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-olympia/"><strong>PRINCESS OLYMPIA OF GREECE</strong></a> The 21-year-old daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece has become one of the most fashionable fashionistas on the scene. Being based in the Big Apple means the Parsons School of Design student is a front row regular at Fashion Week, giving us even more opportunities to appreciate her European royal-meets-NYC cool girl style. Photos: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-rania/"><strong>QUEEN RANIA OF JORDAN</strong></a> King Abdullah II's wife has long been a fashion favorite with her ladylike styles that are still on the cutting edge. The Jordanian queen is known to wear the most luxe of labels, with this year's wardrobe including Valentino, Giambattista Valli, Versace, Prabal Gurung and Givenchy couture. Photos: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-beatrice/"><strong>PRINCESS BEATRICE OF YORK</strong></a> Sarah Ferguson's elder daughter has pulled out all the style stops this year. We're loving the Princess' confident style evolution and her closet filled with miniskirts, studded belts and gorgeous floral embroidery – and she also seems to be this year's queen of the always-fashionable LBD. Photos: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-sirivannavari/"><strong>PRINCESS SIRIVANNAVARI NARIRATANA OF THAILAND</strong></a> This is one Princess with major fashion credentials, and it shows in her super-stylish wardrobe. Princess Sirivannavari, who this year embraced all things monochrome, majored in fashion design at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, and is both a designer with her own label and a front row staple at fashion week, stepping out to see presentations by Dior and Chanel. Photos: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-mary/"><strong>CROWN PRINCESS MARY OF DENMARK</strong></a> Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld once said that Crown Princess Mary of Denmark could be Kate Middleton's older sister – and we have noticed a similarity in their styles! Like the Duchess of Cambridge, Denmark's Australia-born future Queen can't resist a beautiful lace dress, powder pink or a standout floral. Photos: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlotte/"><strong>PRINCESS CHARLOTTE</strong></a> The youngest style star on the 2017 scene is Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Princess Charlotte. The little royal's sweet floral dresses and matching Mary Janes have started a childrenswear trend, and Charlotte also couldn't have looked more adorable in Crown Princess Marie-Chantal's design at auntie Pippa Middleton's May wedding. Photos: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlene/"><strong>PRINCESS CHARLENE OF MONACO</strong></a> The former Olympic swimmer makes the most of her statuesque physique, choosing off the shoulder tops, figure-skimming gowns and tailored jackets by her favorites, like Giorgio Armani and Akris. Prince Albert II's wife earned a place on our list thanks to her love of simple, unfussy lines and palettes combined with some serious Monaco glamour. Photos: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/charlotte-casiraghi/"><strong>CHARLOTTE CASIRAGHI</strong></a> The Monaco royals had a fabulous fashion year – just take a look at Charlotte Casiraghi, the heiress apparent of the movie star looks of her mother Princess Caroline and grandmother Grace Kelly. The 31-year-old, who loves Gucci and Chanel, is the perfect mix of Hollywood glam and Parisian chic. Photos: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia/"><strong>QUEEN LETIZIA OF SPAIN</strong></a> A former TV news anchor who is always ready for her close-up, Queen Letizia has had a stellar fashion year. The royal's trip to London with husband King Felipe VI, where the royal couple met Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, was one of many opportunities for the Spanish Queen to display her stunning wardrobe, from heirloom tiaras and Felipe Varela evening gowns to feminine daywear by the likes of Hugo Boss and Carolina Herrera. Photos: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE</strong></a> No best-dressed list would be complete without Kate Middleton, the woman behind the 'Kate Effect' whose outfits inevitably sell out whenever she steps out for an engagement. During the course of the year, the Duchess showed off a royal tour wardrobe in Poland and Germany and a host of glamorous evening looks, and finished up 2017 giving us a glimpse of her on-point maternity style after announcing she's expecting baby #3. Photos: Getty Images
