Royal fashion: Your favorite members of royalty rock the cape trend

<B>Want to dress like a true royal? Leave your winter coat in the closet and choose the most regal of cover-ups – the cape! From more casual daywear looks to dramatic floor-sweeping creations worn with gowns, see how members of royalty from Princess Charlene to Queens Maxima and Letizia have worn capes to spectacular effect. And don't forget the ultimate in cape goals: none other than British monarch Queen Elizabeth, who really knows how to wear one with style!</B> Kate Middleton chose a blush cape gown by Alexander McQueen for dinner at the royal palace in Oslo, Norway during her and Prince William's four day visit to Scandinavia in February 2018. The pregnant royal, who is expecting her third child in April, dressed her baby bump up in the flowing number that also featured diamond detailing at the shoulders. Photo: Getty Images
Santa baby! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlene/"><strong>Princess Charlene</strong></a> and Prince Albert II of Monaco knocked holiday style out of the park at their annual children's Christmas ceremony at the Monaco palace. The royal couple rolled out looking festive from head-to-toe at the December 20 event for kids. Charlene, 39, kept things simple in a cheery red cape while her husband, 59, opted for a Christmas tie and Santa hat! Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
For the day she became Queen, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-maxima/"><strong>Maxima of the Netherlands</strong></a> chose this regal Jan Taminiau creation in cobalt blue. The floor-length cape worn over an embroidered dress in the same hue was an instantly-iconic combination as husband Willem-Alexander ascended the throne. Photo: Robin Utrecht-Pool/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia/"><strong>Queen Letizia of Spain</strong></a> was on hand with husband King Felipe to help hand out prizes at the National Design Awards, but we're definitely focused on the design draped over Letizia's shoulders! The forest green look was created by Spanish designer Juanjo Oliva. Photo: Eduardo Parra/Getty Images
Any doubt that <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/monaco-royals/"><strong>Monaco royal</strong></a> and fashion star <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/charlotte-casiraghi/"><strong>Charlotte Casiraghi</strong></a> takes after Grace Kelly was erased when she evoked her film star grandmother in this caped pale blue creation. The Giambattista Valli design, worn to a dinner following Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's wedding, looked like something Princess Grace would have worn during her 1950s Hollywood heyday. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
It's clear that one of the biggest fans of the classic cape is Princess Charlene. Here the royal wears a short black style and jumpsuit by Akris to a Christmas gift-giving event at the headquarters of the Red Cross in Monaco in November 2017. Photo: ERIC GAILLARD/AFP/Getty Images
Here's another Princess Charlene winter look that is both practical and stylish! The Monegasque royal paired a white zip-front cape with flat thigh-high leather boots one year as she and husband Prince Albert II of Monaco handed out Christmas gifts at the Princely Palace in Monaco in 2015. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
For some daywear inspiration, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore this simple brown wool design over a burnt orange dress by Mattijs van Bergen. King Willem-Alexander's wife was attending a New Year's reception for the diplomatic corps at the Royal Palace. Photo: Michel Porro/Getty Images
Couture queen and Qatar royal Sheikha Mozah bint Nasser wore this pleated pink look to join Queen Maxima at the The Hague in May 2017. The pink peplum top with cape detail and black pleated skirt are by Christian Dior haute couture. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Maybe not the most practical of ensembles, but no royal cape roundup would be complete without the creme de la creme of regal looks, worn by none other than <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-elizabeth/"><strong>Queen Elizabeth II</strong></a>! Here, the British monarch attends the Service of the Order at London's Westminster Abbey in May 2014. Of course, the downside of getting inspired by this ultimate in royal outfits is that you'll need an assistant to carry your train! Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
