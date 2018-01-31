Royal news: All the best photos of royalty from January 2018

All eyes are on the world's royals, from Britain to Japan — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HELLO!'s edit of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including Kate Middleton, Queen Maxima and more. Queen Rania wished her son Prince Hashem - who shares a birthday with her husband King Abdullah – a very happy birthday as the young royal turned 13 on January 30. Posting this new portrait on Instagram, she captioned it simply, "Happy birthday to my youngest, my prince, Hashem." Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
King Abdullah, of course, wasn't left out of the special birthday messages! Queen Rania posted this lovely portrait on Instagram as well, writing: "To the most loving husband and father, happy birthday from all of us." Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Princess Grace's granddaughter Pauline Ducruet looked sharp as she borrowed the ringmaster's top hat while promoting the Monaco circus on her Instagram page. She added a fashion note: "LOVE this @alexandrevauthier dress and @davidyurman earrings !! Amazingly styled by my personal amazing stylist/friend @schanelb ❤️❤️" Photo: Instagram/@paulinedcrt
The Monaco royal family – Prince Albert, Princess Charlene and their children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella – were matching in dark neutrals as they attended the ceremony of Sainte-Devote. Photo: Getty Images
Royal couple Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco, held hands as they overlooked the festivities for Sainte-Devote from the balcony of the Princely Palace. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Rania was totally radiant, sitting alongside her son Al Hussein bin Abdullah II. The mother-son duo were present to watch King Abdullah II’s interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. Photo: Instagram.com/alhusseinjo
Princess Eugenie has a lot to smile about! The royal, who this month announced her engagement to her long-time love Jack Brooksbank, stepped out for a night on the town at George Club on January 23. Photo: Getty Images
Lady Amelia of Windsor stopped for a photo with the equally chic Roberta Armani while attending the Armani Privé Haute Couture show in Paris on January 23. Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Eugenie and her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement on January 22. The Princess was pretty in a floral dress by Erdem in the official portraits. Photo: © PA
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, enjoyed some playtime with two little boys while visiting the Children Centre in Belfast. Her Royal Highness is a patron of Mencap and met parents who are being supported by the new family support program that the Centre offers. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Athena of Denmark is growing up fast! The little royal posed for a new, official portrait for her sixth birthday on January 24. The sweet photo shows the princess grinning from ear-to-ear, looking sweet in a floral top and a matching bow in her hair. The picture was released by the Danish royal palace in honor of Athena's special day. The princess is the younger child of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie. The couple also have an eight-year-old son, Prince Henrik, who is named after his paternal grandfather Prince Henrik of Denmark, the husband of Queen Margrethe II. Prince Joachim also has two older children from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg – Prince Nikolai, 18, and Prince Felix, 15. Photo: Instagram/@detdanskekongehus: Keld Navntoft, Kongehuset
Princess Caroline’s youngest daughter, Princess Alexandra of Hanover (left), attended the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show during Paris Fashion Week on January 22. Grace Kelly’s granddaughter was joined by Miroslava Duma and Olivier Rousteing in the front row. Photo: Getty Images
Kate Middleton had her baby bump on display while visiting Roe Green Junior School to launch the Mentally Healthy Schools program in partnership with Heads Together. While there, the Duchess opened up about the importance of dealing with mental health in a child's early years, vowing to work with young and vulnerable students. She said, “My own commitment is to the youngest and most vulnerable in their early years – babies, toddlers and primary school-age pupils – and to supporting those who care for them, including teachers.” Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia hosted members of the Federation of Deaf Blind Associations of Spain. The Queen spoke about the upcoming Helen Keller World Conference taking place in Benidorm from June 19-27. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Eugenie had a huge smile on her face as she attended church in Norfolk, England with Queen Elizabeth on January 21 – and now we think we know why! This photo was snapped just 24 hours before Buckingham Palace announced that the Princess is set to marry her longtime love Jack Brooksbank this fall. Photo: WENN
Eugenie attended the church service with elder sister Princess Beatrice and dad Prince Andrew, who was among those who sent his congratulations to his daughter on Twitter when the wedding was announced. Photo: WENN
Also of course in attendance were Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, right, who were no doubt excited about the thrilling news that their granddaughter will be tying the knot this year. Photo: WENN
Monaco's royal twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques enjoyed a trip to the circus on Day four of the 42nd International Circus festival in Monte Carlo on January 21. While mom Princess Charlene was absent, aunt Princess Stephanie was there to step in to give proud dad Prince Albert a hand. Photo: TO-Monaco Pool/Getty Images
Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the most romantic royal couple ever? Even while in the midst of an official engagement in Cardiff, Wales on January 18, the loved up pair seemed in a world of their own. Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge met patients at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London on January 17. Kate — who stepped out for the engagement sans her iconic sapphire engagement ring due to the hospital’s policy on minimal jewelry — officially opened the Mittal Children's Medical Centre, which is home to the new Premier Inn Clinical Building. After meeting youngsters, Prince William's wife addressed a small crowd saying: "I just wanted to say a huge thank you for having me here today. It's been my first trip to Great Ormond Street Hospital and I've been so impressed with everything I've seen and the scale of the work that's going on here. It's been wonderful to meet so many families and young people, and I've been so inspired by their bravery and courage at such a difficult time." Photo: Getty Images
Princess Stephanie of Monaco made a friend during the 42nd International Circus Festival in Monte-Carlo on January 16. Grace Kelly’s daughter, who once traveled with a circus, was pictured feeding a giraffe while at a photocall for the event. Photo: Getty Images
Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia presided over the inauguration of the 38th edition of the IFITUR International Tourism Fair on January 17 in Madrid. FITUR is the global meeting point for tourism professionals and is a leading fair for receptive and issuing markets in Latin America. Photo: © Casa de S.M. el Rey
Princess Marie of Denmark, who is patron of the Copenhagen Cooking & Food Festival, invited ten sixth grade students to her house to learn to cook and to learn about food waste. The Danish royal's two young children, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena, also participated in the event on January 18. Photo: Tariq Mikkel Khan, Ritzau Scanpix ©
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked gorgeous in green as she visited Zwolle to open the 2018 Bio Fair. The Dutch monarch topped off her look with one of her signature statement hats. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden took a night off from parenting their sons — Princes Alexander and Gabriel — to attend the annual Swedish Sports Awards Gala held at the Ericsson Globe Arena on January 15 in Stockholm. The pair’s brother-in-law Prince Daniel was forced to cancel his appearance at the event because of a severe cold. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/WireImage
Five months after the horrific terrorist attacks in Barcelona, Spanish royalty Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI stepped out to honor victims of the heartbreaking incident for their bravery. The couple attended the Victims of Terrorism Foundation Awards at the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid on January 15. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco returned to her native Africa accompanied by her husband Prince Albert. The royal couple paid a visit to Burkina Faso in West Africa on January 11 and 12. During their time abroad, the pair visited the Center of Awakening and Preschool Education of Saaba where they posed for a group photo with children. Photo: Manuel Vitali / Prince's Palace
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands prepared to hit a gong during the opening of the new Musis concerthall in Arnhem on Jan. 12. Some of the event's young attendees were quick to brace themselves by plugging their ears! The monarch was also treated to a musical performance by a group of children. Photo: © Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark stopped by the new "Christmas Market-home" for its inauguration. The Christmas Market homes aim to help children in need, who need help tackling bullying, loneliness and low self-esteem. The homes can house up to 48 children at a time. Photo: © Getty Images
Wearing an orange bikini, Princess Stephanie's daughter – and Princess Grace of Monaco's granddaughter – Pauline Ducruet soaked up the sun in Thailand to help kick off 2018. The Monaco royal shared photos of her idyllic trip on her Instagram page. Photo: Instagram/@paulinedcrt
The doctor is in! Prince William suited up in scrubs to watch in lead surgeon Asif Chaudry, left, and colleague surgeon Myles Smith in action prior to a highly complex robotic cancer operation during his visit to The Royal Marsden Hospital on January 10. Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas - WPA Pool/Getty
Queen Maxima paid a visit to the youth volunteer organizations Time For Action and Netwerk Nieuw Rotterdam in Rotterdam on January 11. The Dutch Queen, looking stylish in black, happily chatted with volunteers and staff during the visit. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Dutch Photo Press/dpa
One day after her 36th birthday, Kate Middleton carried out her first engagement of 2018 at the Reach Academy with Place2Be on January 10. During her visit, Kate took some time to play with Bear, one of the therapy dogs in training at the school. One of the royal mom’s biggest passions is youth empowerment, which is why she paid a visit to London’s Reach Academy to discuss the effects of social media with schoolchildren. Sitting at a roundtable, surrounded by students and their professors, the Duchess expressed her concerns, “It can get so addictive, as well. It becomes part of your lifestyle, doesn’t it." Photo: Eddie Mulholland/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families’ “Conference on Improving Young People’s Mental Resilience and Wellbeing” on January 11. Kate, who is a patron of the Anna Freud Centre, heard key note speakers from the field of resilience research and met with young people and staff leading the ground-breaking HeadStart program, which focuses on building mental health and resilience in children and young people across the country. Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
While joining in a group discussion at the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) on January 10, Prince William opened up about his relationship with Harry as part of the charity's "Best Man Project" — which helps to celebrate men's friendships. When asked by Capital FM DJ Ronan Kemp about his role at Harry's wedding, William clarified: "He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject," – referring to the diary clash that sees the wedding fall on the same day as the FA Cup Final. The royal father-of-two added that he was "trying to see what I can do" about the situation. Photo: Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
Queen Letizia meant business as she attended a meeting at the Fundeu BBVA Foundation on January 10 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carried out their second joint engagement in Brixton on January 9. The pair, who are set to wed in May days, are juggling wedding planning along with their official duties. The actress and the Prince held hands and were all smiles as they visited the studios of Reprezent 107.3 in South London, the only 24-hour underground music station in the UK produced by people under 25. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images
Princess Olympia of Greece, right, chatted with Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine Stallone at the 'Lynn Hirschberg Celebrates W Magazine's It Girls With Dior' party at A.O.C. in Los Angeles on January 6. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for W Magazine
Norway's future king Crown Prince Haakon shared a laugh with his wife Princess Mette-Marit while on stage during the Sport Gala Awards at the Olympic Amphitheater in Hamar, Norway on January 6. Photo: Nigel Waldron/WireImage
Queen Rania of Jordan must have been in a nostaligic mood, sharing this sweet mother-daughter throwback photo where 21-year-old Princess Iman takes a closer look at her earrings. The picture was taken before Jordan’s 71st Independence Day celebrations kicked off last year. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia made a regal entrance at the <I>Pascua Militar</I> (Epiphany Day celebrations) held at the Royal Palace in Madrid, January 6. Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
As mom Queen Sofia looked on, King Felipe VI shook hands with his father Juan Carlos I during the Epiphany Day celebrations. Former King Juan Carlos turned 80 one day earlier on January 5. Photo: JUANJO MARTIN/AFP/Getty Images
Against the gorgeous backdrop of the great outdoors, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan, 23, shared this fun selfie co-starring his 12-year-old little brother Prince Hashem on his Instagram page. Photo: Instagram/@alhusseinjo
Led by Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, center, the Japanese royal family took a look at the flag-waving crowds during the annual New Year's greeting to well-wishers gathered at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on January 2. Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images
Wearing her signature pearls, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko's granddaughter Princess Mako, 26, waved from the Imperial Palace balcony during the New Year's greeting. The future royal bride is set for an eventful 2018, as she plans to give up her royal status to the throne after marrying law clerk Kei Komuro in November. Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images
A pregnant Kate Middleton was in high spirits as she attended a church service at St Mary Magdalene with husband Prince William and grandfather-in-law Prince Philip on January 7. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II made sure to keep warm with a blanket over her legs as she left the St Mary Magdalene Sunday service at Sandringham on January 7. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
