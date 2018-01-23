Royal style: All the best looks from January 2018

<b>Some of the top contenders on the international best-dressed lists are women from the world's royal families – so what better way to keep up with the latest trends in fashion than a review of the latest looks loved by royalty? Click through for a visual rundown of the most recent outfits worn by longtime royal favorites including <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia/"><strong>Queen Letizia of Spain</strong></a>, as well as new-generation trendsetters such as <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-olympia/"><strong>Princess Olympia of Greece</strong></a>.</B> On January 23, Duchess Kate went for her go-to color of late, blue, as she visited Roe Green Junior School in Kingsbury, north-west London. The pregnant royal braved the cold in a bright blue coat by Sportmax and printed scarf by Beluah London. Photo: John Rainford/WENN.com
The Duchess of Cambridge shed her coat to reveal an empire-waist day dress by <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/1201511058736/kate-middleton-princess-victoria-royal-fans-of-seraphine-fashion/1/"><strong>royal fave Seraphine</strong></a> as she gave a speech about mental health in schools on behalf of the Heads Together campaign. Photo: Getty Images
As Princess Eugenie and longtime love Jack Brooksbank announced their engagement on January 22, the bride-to-be recycled a favorite floral dress by Erdem accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels for the high profile photo shoot. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Eugenie joined in the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/12017123125287/royal-fashion-royalty-wearing-cape-trend-photos/1/"><strong>royal cape trend</strong></a> as she attended church with grandmother Queen Elizabeth in Norfolk, England. The soon-to-be royal bride teamed the forest green piece with black tights and a veiled hat. Photo: WENN
Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice also was spotted at the Norfolk service, wearing a bold blue coat, black beret and patent leather heels. Photo: WENN
Queen Letizia of Spain was walking tall in pleated <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/fashion/02018011641576/royals-who-have-made-a-statement-wearing-trousers"><strong>trousers</strong></a> and a silky cream-colored blouse at the Zarzuela Palace on January 23 in Madrid. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Mother-daughter glam! Princess Stephanie and Pauline Ducruet stepped up the glamour as they attended the opening ceremony of the 42nd Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival. Stephanie wore a black ensemble and white fringed jacket, while daughter Pauline donned silver trousers and a matching metallic duster. Photo: SEBASTIEN NOGIER/AFP/Getty Images
Princess Caroline's daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover wore a frilly skirt and ladylike black jacket as she checked out the Giambattista Valli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week on January 22. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Princess Sofia of Sweden looked sweet in a black shirt dress with contrasting white ruffles at the Sophiahemmet college graduation ceremony at Stockholm City Hall on January 18. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images
Queen Letizia wore an ombré color block look in grey and red as she headed to the Joma Sport factory on January 19 in Portillo de Toledo, Spain. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
On January 17, Duchess Kate swapped her heels for sneakers as she stepped out for her sporty afternoon engagement in South-West London to see the work of the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative at Bond Primary School in Mitcham. The 36-year-old – who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club – wrapped up warm in a white track jacket from Clarice, priced at £128 ($179), black leggings and Nike sneakers. Photo: WENN
Quick change Kate! Earlier in the day the Duchess of Cambridge had shown off a dressier look, wearing a £220 ($305) coat from Boden for a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital. The pregnant royal finished off the look with lovely Annoushka Baroque Pearl Drop earrings, nude stockings and a simple black clutch bag. Photo: WENN
On January 17, Queen Maxima removed her cobalt blue coat to reveal a forest green dress underneath as she opened the Bio-fair, promoting the organic sector, in Zwolle, Netherlands. The royal wore leather gloves, a butterfly brooch, emerald earrings and a broad-brimmed hat to complete her outfit. Photos: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com
Queen Letizia of Spain helped her husband King Felipe kick off the FITUR International Tourism Fair in Madrid wearing some studded high heels by Uterqüe and a recycled two-tone coat BOSS Hugo Boss jacket in beige and black. Photo: Oscar Gonzalez/WENN.com
Princess Sofia of Sweden wore a lavender By Malina gown as she joined husband Prince Carl Philip on the red carpet at Idrottsgalan, the annual Swedish sports awards gala held at the Ericsson Globe Arena on January 15 in Stockholm. Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge was pretty in pink as she carried out her second official engagement of the year on January 16. For a visit to Coventry, England, the pregnant royal donned a bright pink coat by Mulberry – could it mean she's having a girl? Kate had also worn the coat in March 2015 while she was pregnant with daughter Princess Charlotte. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands loves to have fun with fashion – and during a visit to Arnhem she showed off her flair in a 1970s-inspired wide-leg pantsuit. The Dutch royal's ensemble was styled like the disco era literally from head to toe, from her wide-brimmed hat to her platform heels. Photo: WENN/Cover Images
Queen Rania gave us a rare chance to see her in jeans when she posted this photo to her Instagram page. The Jordanian royal wasn't highlighting style, though, but gratitude, captioning the photo: "To each and every member of the Nashmi Center for Youth Empowerment, and to all Jordanian volunteers, I say thank you for all that you do! #Youth #Jordan #LoveJO". Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Queen Maxima played with texture in a grey knit top and bronze metallic skirt for a working visit to the Network for Action youth volunteer organization in Rotterdam on January 11. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Dutch Photo Press/dpa
A pregnant Kate Middleton stepped out in a blue floral print dress by Seraphine as she visited the Reach Academy Feltham in London on January 10. Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge wore a Hobbs navy blue coat over the Seraphine dress during what was her first official public engagement of 2018. The royal teamed the coa with matching Jimmy Choo high heels. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Queen Letizia of Spain braved the brisk weather in Madrid wearing a cool but classic look: a black trench, high heeled Lula booties and an envelope clutch by Hugo Boss. The royal was attending a meeting at Fundeu BBVA on January 10. Photo: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage
Princess Olympia of Greece's ensemble had a 1990s vibe at the 'Lynn Hirschberg Celebrates W Magazine's It Girls With Dior' at A.O.C in Los Angeles on January 6. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for W Magazine
Future queen Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway was a royal lady in red, wearing this long-sleeved chiffon look as she presented a prize at the Sport Gala Awards at the Olympic Amphitheater in Hamar, Norway on January 6. Photo: Nigel Waldron/WireImage
For her church visit with the royal family in Sandringham on January 7, Duchess Kate covered her baby bump in a recycled coat from Moloh that we also saw her wear back in 2014. The royal accessorized with a Lacorine hat and Chanel purse. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark started off 2018 in style wearing a silk satin gown in regal red and a gorgeous tiara for the New Years reception at Amalienborg palace. Photo: WENN/Cover Images
