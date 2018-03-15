Royal wedding news: Princess Eugenie engaged to Jack Brooksbank HELLO! US

It is shaping up to be a wonderful 2018 for the British royals – with Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall expecting babies, and Prince Harry set to wed Meghan Markle, it has now been announced that Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's younger daughter Princess Eugenie will marry her longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank this fall. Buckingham Palace confirmed: "The Duke and Duchess of York are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank. er Royal Highness and Mr Jack Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. The wedding will take place in the autumn of 2018 at St George's Chapel in Windsor, with further details to be announced in due course." Princess Eugenie's proud dad also shared the news on Twitter.

Eugenie and Jack will marry at St George's chapel, Windsor, months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot there Photo: Getty Images

The pair have been together for over six years, after being introduced to each other during a ski break in Verbier, Switzerland. Their relationship has been solid, even surviving as a long distance relationship when Eugenie, 27, moved to Manhattan to work for an online auction house. She and Jack were still "very much together" despite the 3,000 plus miles between them.

Eugenie has recently moved into Ivy Cottage, a three-bedroom apartment in the grounds of Kensington Palace where she is neighbors with her cousins Prince Harry and Prince William. Jack was not expected to officially join Eugenie at the apartment, but it's likely that the couple will move in with each other ahead of their wedding.

In the summer of 2016, reports claimed that nightclub manager Jack was planning to propose to his royal girlfriend by the end of the year, and that they would marry in 2017. However a spokesperson for Eugenie's mum, Sarah Ferguson, categorically denied it saying: " The story is not true." Jack is very close to Eugenie's parents and is often pictured in their company. He has also been introduced to Queen Elizabeth.

Eugenie and Jack with the parents-of-the-bride Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York Photo: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth is witnessing quite a few landmark occasions in her grandchildrens' lives. Zara Tindall and husband Mike Tindall announced this month that they are expecting their second child, while Prince William and wife Duchess Kate will become parents-of-three this spring. And of course, there is May's royal wedding, when Prince Harry will wed former Suits star Meghan Markle.

