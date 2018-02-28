Royal news: All the best photos of royalty from February 2018

All eyes are on the world's royals, from Britain to Japan — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is <b>HELLO!</b>'s edit of the best photos and royal news of the month all in one place. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty including <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-rania/"><strong>Queen Rania</strong></a> and more.</b> Prince Albert of Monaco added a sporty twist to his tuxedo as he attended the 2018 Laureus Awards with wife Princess Charlene. The European monarch wore sneakers with his outfit for the event held at Salle des Etoiles, Sporting Monte-Carlo on February 27. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Laureus
Both Meghan Markle and her future sister-in-law Kate Middleton were in stitches as they took part in a Q&A at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on February 28 in London. Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images
Kate Middleton had a big smile for this sweet little patient, ten-month-old Amara Kedwell-Parsons, who was born prematurely, during a visit to the children's Snow Leopard ward at St Thomas' Hospital in London on February 27. Photo: RICHARD POHLE/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne, President of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, was escorted by Mo Azam, Managing Director of Grenfell, as she officially opened the Grenfell factory in London on February 28. Photo: Tim Whitby/Getty Images for Grenfell
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's daughters –Princesses Ariane, ten, Amalia, 14, and Alexia, 12 – posed for this sisterly portrait during the royal family's annual winter photo call in Lech, Austria, on February 26. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Just a few days after her cousin Princess Leonore turned four, Princess Estelle carried a cake with six candles to celebrate her big day on February 23rd. The adorable picture is a from a set of special birthday portraits released by the Royal Palace. Photo: Erika Gerdemark/Kungahuset.se
Princess Estelle also posed with her little brother, one-year-old Prince Oscar, for the shoot at home at Haga Palace. The adorable royals, who are the children of Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, charmed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in January 2018 when they visited Sweden on tour. Photo: Erika Gerdemark/Kungahuset.se
Prince William revved up his wilder side for a high-octane spin during a visit to Triumph Motorcycles in Hinckley, central England on February 20. Photo: IAN VOGLER/AFP/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden had her hands full while visiting the “Vivat Regina” exhibit. The future Queen was joined by her young children — Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar — during the February 22 outing. The exhibit features items from Queen Christina's 1650 coronation. Photo: Henrik Garlöv, Royal Court, Sweden
Queen Elizabeth left her mark at the Royal College Of Physicians in London on February 20, signing the visitors' book with her trademark autograph. The R in 'Elizabeth R', a signature used by both the Queen and Queen Elizabeth I, means <i>regina</I> or queen. Photo: Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Royals may be used to seeing people curtsy but it was the Duchess of Cambridge who found herself on bended knee as she chatted with a cute little girl during the royal visit to Sunderland, England. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II took a seat in the front row at London Fashion Week for the first time! The monarch, who absolutely stunned hard-to-impress fashionistas with her visit, was accompanied by <I>Vogue</I> editor Anna Wintour to view British designer Richard Quinn's runway show. Photo: YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cornwall had a huge smile for these royal fans as she greeted the crowds during a visit to the Piece Hall in Blackledge, Halifax in the Yorkshire region of England. Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
We would love to know what Princess Beatrice and her mom Sarah, Duchess of York are talking about! Maybe Princess Eugenie's October wedding? The sweet mother-daughter moment happened at the British Heart Foundation's 'The Beating Hearts Ball' in London on February 20. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark comforted daughter Princess Josephine as Josephine's twin brother Vincent and big sister Isabella looked on. The tender family scene took place outside the children's grandfather Prince Henrik's cremation ceremony in Copenhagen on February 20. Photo: WENN
Queen Letizia of Spain stood out from the crowd in her fiery red ensemble at the opening of the ARCO 2018 Contemporary Art Fair in Madrid. Photo: Paolo Blocco/WireImage
Princess Leonore of Sweden turned four on February 20! The Palace released this special birthday portrait in the little royal's honor. Photo: Erika Gerdemark/Kungahuset.se
Swedish King Carl Gustaf celebrated with Anna Magnusson, left, and Mona Brorsson after they won the silver medal in the women's 4x6km biathlon event during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images
Lady Amelia Windsor and fellow British royal Cassius Taylor, son of Lady Helen Taylor, hit the red carpet for the Naked Heart Foundation's Fabulous Fund Fair during London Fashion Week. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
An elegant Queen Mathilde of Belgium accepted flowers from the crowd before mass at Our Lady Church in Brussels. Photo: Olivier Matthys/Getty Images
The Luxembourg palace celebrated Princess Alexandra's 27th birthday by releasing this photo of the royal. The only daughter of Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg stunned in the photo with her hair back to put the focus on her earrings and necklace set. Photo: Photo privée
Prince Charles was delighted to received an engagement card for his son Prince Harry and future daughter-in-law Meghan Markle during his engagement in Durham on February 15. The heart-covered card, presented to the future King by students of the Chorister School, read: “Congratulations on your engagement." Photo: WENN
Prince Harry served up some pasta to students at the Fit and Fed February school holiday activity program held at the Roundwood Youth Centre on February 15. The program provides children and young people with free access to activity sessions and a nutritious lunch during school holidays, with community sport and wellbeing charity. Photo: Getty Images
Game on! After handing out lunches, Prince Harry met children playing outside in the games area where he participated in a round of Simon Says. Photo: Getty Images
"Happy Valentines Day from Leonore and Nicolas! ❤️" was the caption Princess Madeleine of Sweden wrote alongside this sweet picture of her little Princess and Prince, who are age three and two, respectively, on her Facebook page. Photo: Facebook/@princessmadeleineofsweden
It is not often we see public displays of affection from the British royals – especially between Prince Charles and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry. But on Valentine's Day, the love was clear to see as Harry gave his dad a kiss at the 'International Year of The Reef' 2018 meeting in London. Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images
We thought Her Majesty might opt to wear pink for February 14, but Queen Elizabeth II instead opted for baby blue as she held a series of private audiences – including this one with Her Excellency Susana de la Puente-Wiese, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru – at Buckingham Palace on Valentine's Day. Photo: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images
On Galentine's Day, February 13, Princess Olympia of Greece joined stylish siblings Paris and Nicky Hilton at the Monse launch party in NYC. Photo: Getty Images
Buenos dias! It was business as usual for Queen Letizia of Spain, who looked like any professional woman on her way to the office as she walked through the streets of Madrid to attend a meeting at FEDER (the Spanish Federation for Rare Diseases) on February 14. Photo: Paolo Blocco/WireImage
It looked like Prince Haakon of Norway was having a boys' day out in the stands, watching a men's ski jumping competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Photo: Getty Images
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium stopped for a snowy photo during their family's holidays in Switzerland on February 12. Photo: Getty Images
The whole Belgian royal family – from left to right, Queen Mathilde, Princess Eleonore, King Philippe, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Elisabeth – also got together for a group photo as they enjoyed some bonding time on the Swiss slopes. Photo: Getty Images
Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Camille Gottlieb flashed a diamond ring in a gorgeous photo shared on the Monaco royal’s Instagram account. Attached to the picture, Princess Stephanie’s youngest child simply wrote: “.” Camille wore a chunky blue sweater for the picture, which complemented her piercing blue eyes. Photo: Instagram/@camillerosegottlieb
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands smiled at an adorable baby while walking through corn fields in Lampung, Indonesia on February 12. Photo: Getty Images
The Dutch queen also stopped to get up close and personal with some cattle during her Indonesia visit. Photo: © Getty Images
All aboard! A stylish Queen Elizabeth II was seen at King's Lynn Station ready to take the train back home to London from Sandringham on February 7. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Wearing a royal blue coat by Goat, the pregnant Duchess Of Cambridge cradled her bump at the Action On Addiction Community Treatment Centre in Wickford, England on February 7. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Britain's Prince Charles donned a hardhat and safety jacket to officially open the The National Grid's London Power Tunnels project at the National Grid Substation, Seven Sisters Road, in London on February 7. Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II welcomed His Excellency Ellison Greenslade, High Commissioner for the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and his wife Mrs Greenslade to Buckingham Palace for a private audience on February 8. Photo: Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images
At St James's Palace, pop star Cheryl, mom to baby son Bear with One Direction's Liam Payne, shook hands with Prince Charles as Helen Mirren and her husband director Taylor Hackford looked on. The meet-up took place at the Prince's Trust 'Invest in Futures' reception on February 8. Photo: John Phillips/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne, a former Olympian herself, was all smiles at the IOC President's Dinner ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 8 in South Korea. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands enjoyed her chat with Chinese and Dutch entrepreneurs at the Temple restaurant in Beijing on February 8 while on a visit to China with husband King Willem-Alexander. Photo: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images
The British royals have a no-selfie rule, but Spain's Queen Letizia doesn't! The royal stopped for a quick snap with a well-wisher outside the 2018 Princess of Girona Foundation Arts and Literature Awards in Merida. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Japan's Princess Mako, who postponed her 2018 royal wedding earlier in the week, looked cheery as she stepped out for a calligraphy exhibition in Tokyo on February 9. Photo: Getty Images
Three generations of Sweden's monarchs, present and future, co-star in this stunning just-released portrait snapped the same day as Stockholm's Nobel Prize Banquet in December 2017. In it King Carl XVI Gustaf stands alongside his heir, Crown Princess Victoria and second-in-line, his granddaughter Princess Estelle. Photo: kungahuset.se
Members of the King's Troop Horse Artillery fired a 41-gun salute in London's Green Park on February 6 to honor the 66th Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne. The Queen herself marked the occasion, which also is the anniversary of her father King George VI's death, privately at Sandringham. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Sophie Wessex chatted with children during a meeting with students of Sri Lanka's schools for the deaf and blind near Colombo on February 3. The royals are in Sri Lanka representing the Queen during the islands 70th anniversary of independence from Britain. Photo: LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP/Getty Images
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands stepped out with their daughters Amalia, Alexia and Ariane to attend the 80th birthday of the girls' grandmother, Princess Beatrix, on February 3, in Amsterdam. Photo: PATRICK VAN KATWIJK/AFP/Getty Images
Ever wonder what it is like to prepare for an official dinner with Prince William and Duchess Kate? King Harald of Norway's daughter Princess Martha Louise gave us a glimpse behind the scenes, snapping a selfie with her glam squad during her party prep at the Royal Palace and posting it to Instagram. Photo: Instagram/@martha_louise123
When it was time for the black tie dinner, the Princess, far left, looked glamorous in a floral halter dress as she joined her family and the Duke and Duchess for an official photo. From left to right: Princess Martha Louise, King Harald V, Queen Sonja, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway and Princess Astrid. Photo: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Norway's future queen <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-mette-marit/"><strong>Crown Princess Mette-Marit</strong></a> has drawn comparisons to Queen Elsa from <I>Frozen</I> during the royal visit! Here the cool blonde looks stunning in lace and diamonds at the black tie dinner held in honor of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Oslo. Photo: Getty Images
Cheers! Kate Middleton, wearing an embellished Alexander McQueen gown, takes part in the toast during the gala. Photo: Getty Images
What a prince! Meghan Markle got a hand from fiancé Prince Harry, who took her wet umbrella as they arrived at the Endeavour Fund Awards on February 1 in rainy London. Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
One royal fan captured a moment with Duchess Kate as the Norwegian royals showed the Cambridges around Oslo. Photo: Getty Images
A poised Princess Ingrid of Norway, 14 – second-in-line to be monarch behind her father Haakon – chatted with Duchess Kate as she and grandmother Queen Sonja showed the Cambridges around Oslo. Photo: Getty Images
Happy birthday, mom! Monaco royal <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/pauline-ducruet/ "><strong>Pauline Ducruet</strong></a> had a special audience – including an elephant! – as she gave her mom Princess Stephanie a hug and a bouquet for her 53rd birthday. The mother-daughter team was kicking off the 7th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival 'New Generation' in Monaco. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Denmark's future queen Crown Princess Mary checked out the runways at Copenagen Fashion Week. Here she's in the FROW at the Designers' Nest show. Photo: Yuliya Christensen/WireImage
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall watched young dancers perform while she also learned about the Silver Swans program, an initiative which delivers ballet classes specially designed for over 55s, at The Royal Academy of Dance in central London on February 1. Photo: EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty Images
In the run up to little Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck's February 5 birthday, the royal family's Facebook page shared the new page of the monthly calendar. In the calendar photo the adorable young Prince is seen sitting at a desk with his father, the reigning Dragon King of Bhutan, in His Majesty's office. Photo: Facebook/KingJigmeKhesar
Queen Rania of Jordan shared this sweet photo of her visit with a group of children and their parents at the inauguration of Al Mustanadeh Park in Al Qweismeh. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Meanwhile, the Queen's son Crown Prince Hussein revealed that he had landed in New York City. The 23-year-old heir to the Jordanian throne is in the Big Apple for the next few weeks touring tech companies and learning about ways that young people can launch innovative projects back home. Photo: Instagram/@alhusseinjo
After a delay because of the weather, Prince William and Kate Middleton made it to Oslo from Stockholm to continue the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/fashion/12018013125738/kate-middleton-sweden-norway-royal-tour-fashion"><strong>royal tour of Sweden and Norway</strong></a> that they kicked off on January 30. The royal couple were met by Norway's future King and Queen, Crown Prince Haakon and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-mette-marit/"><strong>Crown Princess Mette Marit</strong></a>. Photos: WENN
The weather may have been frosty but the royal couples definitely gave each other a warm welcome! They greeted one another with a kiss before heading off to begin two days of engagments. Photo: Getty Images
