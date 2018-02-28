Royal style: The best dressed royals of February 2018

<b>Some of the top contenders on the international best-dressed lists are women from the world's royal families – so what better way to keep up with the latest trends in fashion than a review of the latest looks loved by royalty? Click through for a visual rundown of the most recent outfits worn by longtime royal favorites including <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia/"><strong>Queen Letizia of Spain</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-victoria/"><strong>Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden. </strong></a></B> Kate Middleton braved a snowy London in a floral Orla Kiely midi dress that costs around $675 for the exhibit opening that showcases Victorian-era photographs at the National Portrait Gallery. She topped her look off with heels and a nude Jimmy Choo clutch, glossy curled tresses and a radiant glow typical of the mom-to-be when she's expecting. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Charlene of Monaco looked amazing in a white one-sleeved gown, silver sandals and heaps of diamonds as she stepped out for the Laureus 2018 awards in Monte Carlo on February 27. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Grace of Monaco's granddaughter and Paris Fashion Week regular Pauline Ducruet wore an animal print coat to the Dior fall-winter 2018-19 show at PFW. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain went for classic tweed and slim fit trousers for an audience at Zarzuela Palace on February 27. Photo: Fotonoticias/WireImage
On February 27, the Duchess of Cambridge visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (RCOG) where she has become a patron of the Nursing Now campaign. The pregnant royal looked incredible in a custom-made Jenny Packham military-inspired coat with silver detail, worn over a matching blue dress. Kate completed her ensemble with Jimmy Choo high-heeled shoes and a blue clutch. Photos: Getty Images
Spain's Queen Letizia isn't one to shy away from bold color – and she definitely stood out from the crowd in her bright red ensemble at the opening of the ARCO 2018 Contemporary Art Fair in Madrid. The Queen's snakeskin clutch is by Carolina Herrera, and her red suede boots are from one of her fave shoe brands, Magrit. Photo: Paolo Blocco/WireImage
Queen Rania of Jordan's sunglasses and pumps perfectly complemented her outfit, which included a fun top with pink and turquoise ribbon details. The royal was attending the opening of the Jordan River Foundation’s Mobile Emerging Technology Exhibitions. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
On February 21, 2018, Duchess Kate traveled to Sunderland, in North East England, with her husband the Duke of Cambridge. Pregnant Kate stunned in a dark green military style coat by Dolce & Gabbana, teaming her ensemble with high-heeled shoes, a simple clutch bag and delicate jewelry. Photo: Getty Images
Underneath the green Dolce & Gabbana coat the Duchess wore a black and violet floral dress with mid-length sleeves by one of her favorite maternity designers, Seraphine. Photo: WENN
It's a mother-daughter royal style team! Princess Beatrice wore a sheer embroidered gown and mom Sarah, Duchess of York wore a sleeveless red dress for the British Heart Foundation's The Beating Hearts Ball at London's Guildhall on February 20. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Royal cousin Lady Amelia Windsor stepped out in a black lace dress and blue creepers for the Naked Heart Foundation's Fabulous Fund Fair during London Fashion Week at The Roundhouse on February 20. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage
The Duchess of Cambridge dressed her baby bump in black and white lace Erdem for the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception at Buckingham Palace on February 19. Photo: Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images
Co-hosting the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception at Buckingham Palace with Duchess Kate was Sophie Wessex, who wore a black Burberry dress with red piping. Photo: Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge had a very stylish week! On February 18 the royal attended the British Oscars – the BAFTAs – at London's Royal Albert Hall accompanied by Prince William. Kate looked super glamorous in a forest green empire waist Jenny Packham gown and emerald jewels. Photos: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain rocked a leather top, studded clutch and leopard print coat as she attended a meeting about domestic violence issues at the Government Delegation for Gender-Based Violence headquarters in Madrid. Photo: Getty Images
Spain's Queen Letizia recycled her green caped dress for the National Sports Awards ceremony at El Pardo Palace in Madrid. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Albert's elder daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi was elegant in a white suit at the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet presentation during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Desiree Navarro/WireImage
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark wore the season's must-have loose trench as she checked out the the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2018 Runway Show at New York Fashion Week on February 14. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Queen Letizia wrapped up in a tailored coat at the Innovation and Design Awards at El Bosque Theater in Mostoles, Spain on February 12. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Princess Olympia made another fashionable NYFW appearance at the Bottega Veneta Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show on February 9. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta
Also on the guest list at Bottega Veneta was Prince William's royal cousin Lady Amelia Windsor. Photo: Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York looked romantic in vibrant red as she attended the UNICEF Gala at The Ritz-Carlton in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images for UNICEF UCA
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore sandals and summery style as she visited corn farmers in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia as the UN Secretary General's special advocate for Inclusive Finance and Development on February 12. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Queen Letizia showed her wilder side in an animal print pencil skirt at the Tomas Salcedo awards at the Zarzuela Palace on February 9. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in style on February 7 as she paid a visit to Wickford, Essex to officially open a new community center as patron of Action to Addiction. Perfectly coordinating her coat to her iconic sapphire engagement ring, the Duchess opted for GOAT's Ellroy coat in Marine, which sells for $730, plus a pair of high heels and her signature clutch bag. Photo: Getty Images, goatfashion.com
The week prior, during a visit to Norway, Duchess Kate showed some Italian style by wearing tailored coat by Dolce & Gabbana. The royal and Prince William were checking out the Hartvig Nissen School, the location for the hugely successful Norwegian television program Skam. Photo: WENN
The royal who has been compared to Queen Elsa in <I>Frozen</I>, Crown Princess Mette Marit of Norway, looked elegant in an icy silver lace gown to dine with Duchess Kate and Prince William at the Royal Palace in Oslo. Photo: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
For the black tie affair, the pregnant Kate Middleton was ethereal in an Alexander McQueen gown with metallic embroidery. Her jewels included a diamond bracelet that was a wedding gift from her grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth. Photo: WENN
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway was simply chic in a cream-colored pea coat, navy skirt and black turtleneck as she gave Prince William and Duchess Kate a tour of Oslo. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Kate Middleton wore one of her favorites, Erdem, while in Norway. The royal donned the 'Christina' Devore Velvet Midi Dress - part of the designer's A/W 17 runway collection. Photos: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain opted for classic navy blue at the 6th Cancer Forum at the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid on February 1. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wore an asymmetrical LBD and gold t-strap shoes for a reception dinner at the British Ambassador's residence with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Stockholm. Photo: Mark Stewart - Pool/Getty Images
Sweden's future Queen was chic once again in a double-breasted military jacket and dark purple booties as she showed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge around Stockholm. Photo: Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden looked ready for spring in a mint green suit and rose coat as she headed to the Karolinska Institute with William and Kate. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
For the Karolinska Institute visit, Duchess Kate wore a red and white houndstooth coat by Catherine Walker and carried a quilted Chanel handbag. Photo: Getty Images
Once inside, the Duchess removed her coat to reveal a stunning off-white bouclé dress from Alexander McQueen. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain's simple pantsuit had some Spanish flair –  beautiful lace hems – as she attended the Foreign Ambassadors Reception at The Royal Palace in Madrid. Photo: Antonio Gutierrez - Pool / Getty Images
