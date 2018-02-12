What protocol? The best royal selfie moments of all time

<b>There's no official protocol rule against selfies, although for the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/british-royals/"><strong>British royals</strong></a> posing for one is a rare event. <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-elizabeth/"><strong>Queen Elizabeth II</strong></a> has previously revealed that she finds it "disconcerting" and "strange", <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a> in 2018 noted that he's "allergic to selfies" and his little brother <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a> insisted to one well wisher during a visit: "No, I hate selfies... I know you're young, selfies are bad. Just take a normal photograph!" Still, for royal watchers and fans, when royals take selfies it inevitably creates sweet, candid and sometimes just plain hilarious photos! That's why we've gathered up our all-time favorite royal selfie moments. Scroll through to see the pics...</B> This runner during the 2017 London Marathon couldn't resist stopping to snap a selfie with the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/duchess-of-cambridge/"><strong>Duchess of Cambridge</strong></a> – and we can't blame him! Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images
In what must surely be one of the earliest royal selfie moments, Prince William stopped to have his photo taken on a flip phone way back in 2005. The second-in-line was visiting Auckland, New Zealand's Starship Childrens Hospital when he paused for the snap. Photo: PHIL NOBLE/AFP/Getty Images
A selfie of royal proportions! Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/peter-phillips/"><strong>Peter Phillips</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-eugenie/"><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a> posed for a pic with Her Majesty's grandson-in-law <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/mike-tindall/"><strong>Mike Tindall</strong></a> at the End of Silence charity event held at Abbey Road Studios. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hope and Homes for Children
Prince Harry struck a pose at the Royal Hospital Chelsea during the Gurkha 200 pageant in June 2015. Photo: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool /Getty Images
Double the selfie, double the fun! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/duchess-of-cornwall/"><strong>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall</strong></a> posed for two photos at once during her visit to Poppy Pod Village at the Tile Barn Outdoor Centre. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Hey guys, what's going on? Queen Elizabeth's great-granddaughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/mia-tindall/"><strong>Mia Tindall</strong></a> seemed enthralled with dad Mike Tindall as some young friends helped him snap a pic for posterity at the Festival of British Eventing in August 2016. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Talk about the Queen of All Selfies! One lucky royal fan managed to snap a photo with Queen Elizabeth II in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo: Getty Images
When Harry met this selfie fan... The British Prince stopped for a photo during a two-day trip to Estonia. Photo: Getty Images
Holland's King and Queen, Williem-Alexander and Maxima of the Netherlands, took a break from cheering on their country's team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea in order to capture their sporty date for posterity. Photo: WENN
Spain's Queen Letizia stopped for a quick snap with a well-wisher outside the 2018 Princess of Girona Foundation Arts and Literature Awards in Merida. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
When celebrities and royals collide! Cosmos' Neil de Grasse Tyson, right, snapped a selfie with French musician Jean-Michel Jarre and Norway's future king and queen Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway during the Starmus Festival on June 20, 2017 in Trondheim. Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Selfie or it didn't happen, right Prince Carl Philip? the Swedish royal took a photo from the top of the mast of Dongfeng Race Team's boat during the ProAm race in Alicante, Spain. Photo: HRH Prince Carl Philip of Sweden via Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit snapped a selfie with her "heartthrob," husband Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, while out raising money for the Norwegian Red Cross. Photo: Instagram/@crownprincessmm
Queen Rania of Jordan snapped a selfie with students at the launch of the Queen Rania Teacher Academy’s pre-service professional diploma program. Photo: Instagram/@queenrania
Queen Letizia posed for a selfie after attending the Spain National Confederation of Mental Health in Madrid. Photo: Miguel Navalpotro Dana Press Photos/PA Images
Go team! Prince Albert of Monaco, right, got into the spirit with a pal during the Spain vs Brazil basketball match during the 2016 Rio Olympics. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
