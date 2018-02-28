Watch: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making a difference together on their first official engagement HELLO! US

The fabulous four – Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – made their first-ever official joint appearance together on Wednesday. The royal quartet took to the stage at the Royal Foundation Forum for the event, themed Making a Difference Together, designed to showcase programmes run by The Royal Foundation, including causes close to the royals' hearts, such as Heads Together and the Invictus Games.

HELLO! Royal Correspondent Emily Nash was on the scene at the event. See below for all the video highlights of the day.

Meghan Markle on joining the Royal Foundation:

WATCH #MeghanMarkle on joining the Royal Foundation - she’s impressive! pic.twitter.com/JFumDoUEvp — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 28, 2018





The Duchess of Cambridge's speech:

WATCH: Kate says they are able to commit to causes in the very long term “because our roles are lifetime ones” pic.twitter.com/DTVE7uKWkA — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 28, 2018





On disagreements as they work together:

Do they have disagreements as a family working together? Oh yes, says William. Harry: “We’re stuck together forever now!” pic.twitter.com/QombmyyuuX — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 28, 2018





Meghan talks #MeToo, Time's Up and female empowerment:

Meghan nailing it! On female empowerment:  pic.twitter.com/vBOfgHlMfD — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 28, 2018





Prince William on how the Royal Foundation came about:

WATCH: William on why he and Harry set up the Royal Foundation: pic.twitter.com/VWyjVCf6p7 — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 28, 2018





Prince William on how Charles and Diana, and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, have inspired them:

The Duke is speaking about how his parents and grandparents have influenced his and Harry’s charitable work: pic.twitter.com/H7xAGyhczY — Emily Nash (@emynash) February 28, 2018





Meghan on her top secret charity visits: