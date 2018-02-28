Watch: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle making a difference together on their first official engagement

The fabulous four – Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – made their first-ever official joint appearance together on Wednesday. The royal quartet took to the stage at the Royal Foundation Forum for the event, themed Making a Difference Together, designed to showcase programmes run by The Royal Foundation, including causes close to the royals' hearts, such as Heads Together and the Invictus Games.

HELLO! Royal Correspondent Emily Nash was on the scene at the event. See below for all the video highlights of the day.

Meghan Markle on joining the Royal Foundation:


The Duchess of Cambridge's speech:


On disagreements as they work together:


Meghan talks #MeToo, Time's Up and female empowerment:


Prince William on how the Royal Foundation came about:


Prince William on how Charles and Diana, and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, have inspired them:


Meghan on her top secret charity visits:

