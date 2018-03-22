Royal style: The best dressed royalty of March 2018

<b>Some of the top contenders on the international best-dressed lists are women from the world's royal families – so what better way to keep up with the latest trends in fashion than a review of the latest looks loved by royalty? Click through for a visual rundown of the most recent outfits worn by longtime royal favorites including Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia of Spain and Charlotte Casiraghi.</b> Stepping out on March 22, and making her second stylish appearance of the week, the Duchess of Cambridge stunned the waiting crowd at London's Olympic Park, wearing a $850 cream coat by Goat, black high heel shoes, a simple clutch bag by Mulberry, black trousers and a $69 top by Hobbs. The pregnant royal wore her hair loose in her trademark curled style and sported a fresh glow, showing off her natural beauty with minimal makeup. Kate was joined by her husband Prince William – and their first port of call was the Copper Box which is in aid of SportsAid. The charity helps young British sportsmen and women aspire to be Britain's next Olympic, Paralympic, Commonwealth and world champions. Photo: Getty Images
The day before, on Wednesday March 21, Kate looked fresh and glowing as she attended an event in central London which was held at the Royal Society of Medicine. Prince William's wife braved the cold conditions in a stunning mint green coat and nude high heel court shoes by Jimmy Choo. The Duchess – who is due to give birth in April – had her rich brunette curls coiffed to perfection and wore her makeup in a typically flawless style – she sported natural eye make-up with a smattering of pinky nude lipstick and her cheeks looked delicately flushed. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall isn't letting being pregnant cramp her style! The British royal wore some seriously trendy beige suede thigh-high boots to Ladies Day of the Cheltenham horse racing festival on March 14. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Zara Tindall kept her bump under wraps in a black coat at Cheltenham a day earlier, sporting a grey fedora and lending her outfit a pop of color with a red handbag. Photo: Getty Imags
Princess Eugenie wore a Princess Diana-style tartan blazer and some funky booties at the We Day UK event held at Wembley Arena in London. Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice of York also stepped out for We Day UK at Wembley, in a monochrome look with printed miniskirt. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands also showed she's mad for plaid in a patterned pencil skirt worn with a deep burgundy velvet top. The royal was visiting the opening of the World Horti Center, the international knowledge and innovation center for greenhouse horticulture in Naaldwijk, Netherlands. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
On March 12 pregnant Duchess Kate was elegant in a navy blue coat and dress by luxury label Beulah London as she arrived at Westminster Abbey with Prince William, Prince Harry and Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle. Photo: Getty Images
Meghan Markle wore a tailored navy dress and a white coat by Amanda Wakeley with navy blue Manolo Blahnik pumps to the Commonwealth Service, topping the look with a chic white beret by Stephen Jones. Photo: Getty Images
Sweden's future queens, first in line Princess Victoria and her daughter, second-in-line Princess Estelle, had a royal twinning moment in dark coats with fur collars, and cute winter boots. Photo: Getty Images
Visiting Canada with husband King Philippe, Queen Mathilde of Belgium paid tribute to her host country's flag with a bright red cape and matching hat. Photo: Getty Images
Dutch Queen Maxima was perfectly coordinated in green and grey at the Expertise Center for Endometriosis in Balance at HMC Bronovo Hospital in The Hague. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge chose this striking blue lace dress to open the new London headquarters of children's mental health charity Place2Be. Royal watchers were quick to identify it as Seraphine's Marlene dress, which Kate wore on her trip to Norway. The 36-year-old paired it with co-ordinating high heel shoes and a smart clutch bag and completed the look with delicate jewelry and natural, subtle make-up. Photo: Getty Images
The day before, the pregnant royal recycled a cream maternity coat by Jojo Maman Bebe as she met with the charity Family Links during a visit to Pegasus Primary School in Oxford, England. The Duchess last wore the wool blend Princess Line coat when she visited the set of <I>Downton Abbey</I> in March 2015 while pregnant with Princess Charlotte. Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain was walking tall in her favorite red suede boots and a print skirt as she received the Spanish Winter Olympics Team at Madrid's Zarzuela Palace. Photo: Eduardo Parra/Getty Images
Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of Princess Caroline, stepped out with boyfriend Dimitri Rassan at the Cesar Film Awards in Paris. Making her red carpet debut with her real-life leading man, Grace Kelly's granddaughter looked glamorous in a long-sleeved floral mini dress and sheer black stockings. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images
Princess Caroline's younger daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover experienced the autumn wonderland at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show wearing a classic bouclé coat by the brand. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Princess Alexandra's cousin, Pauline Ducruet – daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco – also stepped out for the Chanel Paris Fashion Week show. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chanel
Queen Letizia of Spain showed us how to do rainy weather dressing in style in a wrap coat and patent leather heels at the Digitalizadas presentation at the Reyes Catolicos Hotel in Santiago de Compostela, Spain. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
Underneath the wrap coat, Queen Letizia wore this dark blue below-the-knee tea dress with embroidered pleat detailing. Photo: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage
British royal Lady Amelia Windsor wore hot pink as she checked out the Valentino show at PFW on March 4. Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images
