Prince Harry makes special trip to racecourse he visited with mom Princess Diana in 1994 By Robert Peterpaul

Prince Harry has marked a new beginning for a motor racing course that holds a special place in his heart. The royal visited Silverstone Circuit on Wednesday, March 7 to help kick off the official start of construction on a new educational center. The 33-year-old is a patron of the legendary British race track and has made several trips there in the past. One of his most memorable visits was in 1994, when he was only 9-years-old and accompanied by his later mother Princess Diana. Then, the pair was on hand to present the trophy at the Grand Prix.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry at Silverstone Circuit in 1994 Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

The official Kensington Palace twitter account, shared a sweet throwback photo of Harry with his beloved mom Diana at the track. They posted several other pictures during his recent visit to the organization as well, prefacing them all with: “Today The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will carry out three separate engagements across the UK.” First, the palace published a photo of Harry at Silverstone, writing: “As Patron of the Silverstone Experience, Prince Harry is visiting @SilverstoneUK today to officially mark the start of the construction of the new educational centre.”

Prince Harry met with Silverstone UTC students Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

Soon after, they tweeted: “Prince Harry first met @SilverstoneUTC students, a college located on the side of the famous racing track, which helps 18-14 year olds into careers in High Performance Engineering and Business & Technical Events.” The Prince gave a stirring speech while at the event, which Kensington Palace shared a video of.

Prince Harry helped kicked off Silverstone's new construction project Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

Harry said: “It is well known that Great Britain is a world leader in high performance engineering and motor racing engineering in particular - as well as having some great drivers as well but it is no exaggeration to say that, unless we encourage more young people to study science, technology, engineering and maths it will be impossible for us to continue to lead in this field.”

HRH made a short speech before pressing the green light on the start of the construction of the new centre, which will use the latest technology to tell the story of @SilverstoneUK & British motor racing.

Following his speech, the Prince literally gave the green light for construction to begin on the exciting project. The crowd cheered as he pressed a button which turned race lights from red to green. While Meghan Markle’s love hit the raceways, his family members were also out and about. His sister-in-law Kate Middletonpromoted children’s mental health at the Place2Be headquarters in London, while Prince William met with trainee typhoon pilots at the Royal Air Force.