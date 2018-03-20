Royal news: All the best photos of royalty from March 2018

Queen Margrethe of Denmark made her first public appearance since the death of her husband Prince Henrik, who passed away on February 13. Her Majesty attended a military parade on March 14 at the Rosenborg Barracks in Copenhagen and passed out the "Queens Watch Award" to guard Jens Jakob Leegaard Nikolajsen. The award was established in 1969 and is given to the best guard of the service period chosen by his fellow Royal Life guards. Photo: MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/AFP/Getty Images
Crown Prince Haakon traveled from Norway to Austin, Texas for the South by Southwest Festival where he was on hand to promote Norwegian music. The palace noted "there has long been strong ties between Norway and Texas in areas such as security and energy, and the interaction is increasing." Photo: Jodydominguestudios via Kongehuset
Pregnant Kate Middleton sipped on water while husband Prince William enjoyed a pint of Guinness at the Cavalry Barracks for the annual Irish Guards St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hounslow, England. Photo: Getty Images
Grace Kelly’s granddaughter Camille Gottlieb — youngest child of Princess Stephanie of Monaco — posed for a photo with U2 members Bono and The Edge in Monaco. Attached to the photo, the teenager penned, "It’s a beautiful day, don’t let it get away.” Photo: Instagram/camillerosegottlieb
Queen Rania visited Madaba on March 18, where she “enjoyed a heartfelt conversation with the incredible women of Al Fayha’ village.” Photo: Instagram/queenrania
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden congratulated cross-country skier Zebastian Modin after winning a silver medal at the Paralympic Winter Games. Photo: Svenska Parasportförbundet and Kungahuset.se
Princess Stephanie of Monaco joined her daughter Pauline Ducruet at a photocall in Monaco ahead of the Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles du Maroc 2018. Photo: Murielle Gander Cransac/Getty Images
Prince Albert’s daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi posed for a photo inside of her electric car before the start of the “Rallye des Gazelles” in Nice. She noted on social media, “I will be without technology for the rallye. NO technology or gps devices allowed!!!!! Just a map, compass, electric car, copilot and an open road!!!  Wish us luck, merci! #citroenemehari #itselectric #offhemap #desert #onceinalifetimeexperience.” Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
Prince Christian of Hanover and his wife Alessandra de Osma gathered family and friends for a second wedding in the bride's native Peru on March 16. The bride looked stunning wearing a gown by Spanish designer Jorge Vazquez for her religious ceremony held at Lima's St. Peter's Church. © GC Images
Future bride Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice were two stylish guests at the royal wedding in Peru. Photo: GTRES Online
Queen Letizia chatted with a worker of a sewing workshop during her visit to the craft workshops of the Royal Theater, where scenarios and costumes are created for the great operas and shows in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Daniel supported wife Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden as she celebrated her name day at the Stockholm Royal Palace on March 12. But the couple had also brought along a little scene-stealer – their six-year-old daughter Princess Estelle! Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images
Princess Estelle, who is second in line to be Queen behind her mom Princess Victoria, was adorable with her hair in braids and wearing a navy blue outfit matching her parents' look. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Estelle seemed to be keeping an eye on Crown Princess Victoria's actions to get a grasp of royal protocol as they braved the frosty weather and waved to the crowds outside. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Estelle, who is big sister to two-year-old Prince Oscar, has mastered the royal wave and also seemed to enjoy smelling a gorgeous flower that her mom received from a well-wisher in the crowd. Photo: Getty Images
Followed by her son Prince Charles, daughter Princess Anne and daughter-in-law the Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II looked very pleased to be surrounded by her family for the annual Commonwealth Service at London's Westminster Abbey on March 12. Photo: Getty Images
Also in attendance were her grandsons Prince William, right, and Prince Harry, as well as their respective partners, the Duchess of Cambridge and, for the first time at an official event with the Queen, Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle. Photo: Getty Images
Meghan Markle, who will marry Prince Harry in May, seemed relaxed and radiant for her first official event with the monarch. Photo: Getty Images
Like Meghan and Duchess Kate, the Duchess of Cornwall also opted for navy blue for the special outing at Westminster Abbey. Photo: Getty Images
The name's Harry, Prince Harry. Wearing a dapper black tuxedo, the royal attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at Royal Albert Hall on March 10. This marked his first official outing with his new title of Captain General Royal Marines, which he inherited from his grandfather Prince Philip. Photo: Instagram/@kensingtonroyal
Flying sans Meghan Markle, the 33-year-old seemed to enjoy the evening of music. The annual event features military musicians from the Royal Marines showcasing a range of musical styles in a West End-worthy spectacular. Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal
Queen Elizabeth II looked fantastic as she hosted a private dinner at Windsor Castle in honor of the diamond jubilee of the Aga Khan's leadership as Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslim Community. Photo: Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images
Seattle native and former runway model <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kendra-spears/"><strong>Kendra Spears</strong></a>, who became Princess Salwa in 2013 when she married the Aga Khan's son Prince Rahim, seen center, also attended. Here the couple speak with Prince Andrew. Photo: Facebook/ AKDN / Gary Otte
Chatting with Prince Charles, both the Duchess of Cornwall, center, and Princess Zahra Aga Khan wore gorgeous diamond necklaces for the special evening. Photo: Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images
The 91-year-old Queen looked elegant in a pink and orange silk evening gown and gold metallic purse. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth was seen deep in conversation with her longtime friend, the Aga Khan, who is also one of the world's richest royals. Photo: Getty Images
Prince Harry, who is Patron of the Silverstone Experience, paid a visit to the Silverstone Circuit on March 7 to mark the official start of construction on a new educational center. Meghan Markle’s future husband has made several visits there before. Back in 1994, Harry accompanied his mother Princess Diana to present the trophy at the Grand Prix. Photos: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Twitter/KensingtonRoyal
The Duchess of Cambridge visited the new headquarters of children's mental health charity Place2Be where she officially opened their Center of Excellence. During the outing on March 7, Kate spoke with pupils from nearby Albion Primary School who were taking part in an exercise on “friendship” which is part of the latest training for school-based counseling. Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Meghan Markle and her fiancé Prince Harry stepped out for a morning of official engagements in Birmingham, England, for International Women’s Day on March 8. While meeting some of their royal supporters, the former <i>Suits</i> star shared a special moment with a 10-year-old girl. The 36-year-old broke royal protocol by giving the schoolgirl a big hug, after they first formally shook hands. Prince Harry stood close by, and smiled at the other children who lined their entrance to Millennium Point. Photo: Getty Images
Norway's King Harald V and Queen Sonja posed for a photo with Argentine President Mauricio Macri and his wife First Lady Juliana Awada at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, on March 6. Photo: JUAN MABROMATA/AFP/Getty Images
Soon to be dad-of-three Prince William found himself surrounded by local school children while taking part in an engineering experiment at the RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire. Photo: PHIL NOBLE/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Maxima was a flower in a sea of green as she opened the World Horti Center, which is an international information and innovation center for greenhouse cultivation. Photo: PATRICK VAN KATWIJK/AFP/Getty Images
It was a day of celebration at Zarzuela Palace as King Felipe and Queen Letizia welcomed Spain's 2018 Winter Olympic team. The monarchs beamed as they proudly held up a signed jersey during the celebration, in honor of the team, which brought two bronze medals home to Spain. © Getty Images
Kate Middleton spent quality time with parents and students at the Pegasus Primary School in North London on March 6. The Duchess, who is expecting her third child, chatted with the groups about the Family Links charity and the ways the program is bringing support with emotional health to schools nationwide. © Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria visited the "Couturens hemligheter" (The Secrets of Couture) exhibition on March 6 at the Sven-Harry Art Museum in Stockholm. Two of the future Queen’s dresses are displayed as well as gowns from Queen Silvia, Princess Madeleine, Princess Sofia, Queen Margrethe and Alicia Vikander. The exhibition raises questions about the relevance of haute couture in today's fashion and how the traditional craft can be combined with future demands for sustainability and material renewal. Photo: Kungahuset.se
Purple reign! Queen Elizabeth flashed a cheeky smile as she watched the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, Kitack Lim cut a cake on March 6. The monarch was on hand to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the organization's formation. © Getty Images
It was a day of fun for Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who spent some time with children and the mayor of Wijnegem, Ivo Wynants, during a visit to the WCU-DANCE (World Children United Dance - We See You Dance) project on March 6. © Getty Images
It's a celebration fit for a former King! King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia of Spain celebrated the former monarch's 80th birthday (which took place on January 5) with a special ceremony at the Spanish Real Academy of History in Madrid on March 5. © Getty Images
Crown Princess Mette-Marit met with students and teachers during her visit to the Oslo School of Architecture where she spoke with students and looked at their design projects. Photo: Instagram/@detnorskekongehus © Instagram
Charlotte Casiraghi and her film producer beau Dimitri Rassam made their red carpet debut together at the César Awards in Paris on March 2. © Getty Images
Say cheese! Queen Letizia posed for selfies with guests at the 2018 Digitalizadas presentation on March 2. © Getty Images
Prince Philip and Princess Danica of Serbia have introduced their newborn son Prince Stefan to the world. The couple presented their baby boy on March 2 at the Royal Palace in Belgrade. The family-of-three posed for photos, three of which were shared on the palace's website with a statement that read: “Five days old HRH Prince Stefan, together with his mother HRH Princess Danica, arrived home, from the maternity hospital, to the Royal Palace in Dedinje, Belgrade, Serbia. On this occasion, the first pictures of young Prince were made, together with the Royal family members.” The palace also noted, "The new parents Prince Philip and Princess Danica warmly thank everyone for their congratulations, as well as to media who covered this beautiful event in the most positive way in public." © WireImage
Prince Oscar of Sweden looked like the perfect little gentlemen for his second birthday portraits. The royal, who turned two on March 2, posed with his birthday cake in new photos released by the Swedish Royal Court. Photo: Erika Gerdemark / Kungahuset.se
