Crown Princess Mette-Marit shares most important thing she can do as a mother By: Alexandra Hurtado

Move over Queen Elsa, the snow didn’t bother Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit as she braved New York’s Nor’easter on Wednesday, March 7. Crown Prince Haakon’s wife made the journey to the states to mark International Women’s Day in Manhattan and to present this year’s Norwegian "Female Entrepreneur of the Year" Award to winner Grete Sønsteby at WeWork Bryant Park. The 44-year-old royal, who is a mom to Marius Borg Høiby, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, spoke to HELLO! and our sister magazine HOLA! at the Nordic Innovation House event about discussing important social issues with her children. “I think as a mother whether you’re talking about feminism or health, you need to be open,” Crown Princess Mette-Marit said. “You have to give children the language to talk about the hard things in life and I think maybe that’s the most important thing you can do as a mother.”