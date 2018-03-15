Save the date! Everything you need to know about the four royal weddings of 2018

<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/02017112840462/prince-christian-of-hanover-and-alessandra-de-osma-get-married"><strong>PRINCE CHRISTIAN OF HANOVER AND ALESSANDRA DE OSMA</strong></a> Date: March 16, 2018 Location: Lima, Peru</B> <b>The bride:</B> Known as the “Princess of the Andes”, the model is the daughter of Peruvian businessman and model Elizabeth Foy. She has a degree in law and is currently studying a Masters degree in fashion business management. <b>The groom:</B> Prince Christian is Prince Ernst August of Hanover’s youngest son; his stepmother is Princess Caroline, who married Christian’s father — her estranged husband and dad to her younger daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover — in 1999. <b>How they met:</B> The couple first met in 2005 during Christian’s visit to the South American country. Alessandra, who was only 14 at the time, served as a cicerone for the Prince. After years of acquaintance, the pair stepped out as a couple in 2011. Prince Christian has brought his longtime love to a number of important royal family events over the years, including the 2015 nuptials of his stepbrother Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo. Photo: Getty Images
<b>The engagement:</B> It was revealed back in April that Alessandra and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-caroline/"><strong>Princess Caroline of Monaco</strong></a>’s stepson had become engaged. In November 2017, the pair, who reside in Madrid, Spain, married in a civil ceremony in London where the groom's mother, Chantal Hochuli, lives. <b>The wedding</b>: Three days of celebrations begin on Thursday, March 15 with an informal dinner at an exclusive local restaurant in Lima. The following day, the couple will say their religious vows at the city's 16th century St Peter's church. The reception will be held at Club Nacional. Photo: Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>PRINCE HARRY</strong></a><b> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/meghan-markle/"><strong>MEGHAN MARKLE</strong></a> Date: May 19, 2018 Location: St George's Chapel, Windsor, England</B> <b>The groom:</b> Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, is the son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana. Once known as a cheeky royal in the spotlight for his personal antics, in recent years he has made a name for himself as a dedicated soldier and passionate supporter of charities, particularly those relating to veterans, such as the Invictus Games and mental health like Heads Together. <b>The bride:</b> A native of Los Angeles, Meghan has spent her recent years living in Toronto, Canada as she starred on the legal TV drama <I>Suits</i>. Since becoming engaged, the former actress has moved in with Prince Harry at Kensington Palace and is dedicated to charity work, learning the royal ropes and getting to know her new country. <b>How they met:</b> During their BBC engagement interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they were initially set up on a blind date by a mutual friend in July 2016. Meghan admitted she "didn't know much" about the Prince. "The only thing I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up, was 'was he nice?' If he wasn't kind, it didn't seem like it would make sense," she shared. Harry, meanwhile, said he had not been aware of Meghan before their first meeting in London, but said they fell in love "so incredibly quickly" after that first meeting. Photo: Getty Images
<b>The engagement:</b> The pair announced their happy news on November 27 in a statement released from Clarence House which revealed that the couple became engaged in London in early November. "Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty the Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents," read the statement. Later that day the couple posed for the press and Meghan showed off her new engagement ring: a custom Cleave and Company trilogy ring featuring diamonds specially selected by the Prince; a central gem from Botswana, where the couple vacationed together, and the other two from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection. <b>The wedding:</b> Fans are looking forward to star-spotting the celebrity guests – including some of Meghan's <I>Suits</I> co-stars – as well as Prince George and Princess Charlotte as pageboy and flower girl. After the one-hour ceremony at St George's, in which it is likely the bride will wear a tiara and the groom will appear in military uniform, Harry and Meghan will take part in a carriage procession around Windsor before a reception at Windsor Castle. A royal spokesman has previously said that the day will "reflect the characters of the bride and groom," and that it will be full of "fun and joy". Photo: Getty Images
<b><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-eugenie/"><strong>PRINCESS EUGENIE </strong></a> AND <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/jack-brooksbank/"><strong>JACK BROOKSBANK</strong></a> Date: October 12, 2018 Location: St George's Chapel, Windsor, England</B> <b>The bride:</B> Princess Eugenie is the younger sister of Princess Beatrice, and her parents are Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. <b>The groom:</B> Jack is the son of Nicola and George Brooksbank and a Brand Ambassador of Casamigos tequila, which was founded by George Clooney. Jack has worked in bars and pubs, including London hotspot Mahiki, for several years and has said he wants to create a chain of pubs. <b>How they met:</B> Jack and Eugenie first became acquainted while skiing at the royal hotspot Verbier in Switzerland back in 2010, and were introduced by mutual friends. Fun fact: he and Eugenie are actually distantly related! Sarah, Duchess of York is the great-great-granddaughter of Lady Julia Coke, who is the daughter of Jack's great-great-grandfather, Thomas Coke. Photo: Getty Images
<b>The engagement:</b> On <I>The One Show</I>, Eugenie revealed how Jack proposed in Nicaragua in January 2018. She said: "The lake was so beautiful, it was a special light and I even said, 'This is an incredible moment' and then he popped the question – which was really surprising even though we had been together seven years! It was the perfect moment." Her engagement ring contains a colorful padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds and is believed to have been inspired by Eugenie's mother, the Duchess of York's own Burmese ruby engagement ring. <b>The wedding:</b> Held months after Harry and Meghan's wedding at St George's, we can expect the traditional carriage ride through Windsor, and of course we can't wait to see the royal guests such as exuberant mother-of-the-bride Sarah, Duchess of York. We also look forward to some very personal touches – Eugenie and Jack took the time to send handwritten thank you notes to their engagement wellwishers, and we hope to see some similar homespun gestures. Photo: Getty Images
<B><a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/louis-ducruet/"><strong>LOUIS DUCRUET AND MARIE CHEVALLIER</strong></a></B> <b>The date: TBA The location: The venue has yet to be confirmed, but we can expect civil nuptials to happen at Prince Albert's Palace. Louis' cousins Andrea Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi both held summer civil ceremonies at the Palace, with later religious ceremonies in Switzerland and Italy, respectively. </B> <b>The groom:</B> Louis Ducruet is Princess Stephanie of Monaco's oldest child. His father is the Princess' ex-husband Daniel Ducruet. The royal, who received his bachelor’s degree in sports management, has spent the last two seasons working for the AS Monaco soccer team. <B>The bride:</B> Marie Chevallier, who has studied marketing, is the banqueting and convention coordinator at Monaco’s Hotel Hermitage. How they met: Louis and Marie met while studying in college in North Carolina, and have been sharing their love on social media ever since. Marie has also made a number of appearances with the young royal at sporting events and galas with other members of his family, including Prince Albert, seen here, right. Photo: Getty Images
<b>The engagement:</b> On February 21, 2018, The Prince's Palace of Monaco released a statement reading: “S.A.S. Princess Stephanie is pleased to share with you the engagement of her son Louis Ducruet with Miss Marie Chevallier." But we were able to see the moment itself, which took place on a beach at Vietnam's Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, thanks to the bride and groom's social media accounts! Prince Albert's nephew posted the engagement to Instagram, writing, “Let me introduce you the future madame Ducruet ❤️ she said yes and we are now engaged  #withlove #engagement #proposal #iloveyou @mariehoachevallier.” <b>The wedding:</B> We can expect a turnout from the Monaco royal family on the Big Day, which is Princess Stephanie's first turn as mother-of-the-groom. Louis’ two younger sisters, Pauline Ducruet, 23, and Camille Gottlieb, 19 – the trio call themselves "The Three Musketeers" – will definitely attend as well. Its also likely we'll see Princess Caroline and her children and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, who have shared the spotlight with the couple on numerous occasions. Photos: Getty Images, Instagram
