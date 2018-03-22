King Mohammed VI of Morocco and Princess Lalla Salma divorce

King Mohammed VIand Princess Lalla Salma of Moroccohave decided to divorce. Sources close to the palace confirmed the news to our sister magazine HOLA!, saying it is possible that the divorce has already been finalized. The report comes on the day that the couple would’ve celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary. The 54-year-old King and 39-year-old Princess proclaimed their marriage on October 12, 2001 and were wed on March 21, 2002. Mohammed and Salma share two children together: Moulay Hassan, Crown Prince of Morocco, 14, and Princess Lalla Khadija of Morocco, 11.

Princess Lalla Salma, King King Mohammed VI and their children Prince Moulay Hassan and Princess Lalla Khadija Photo: Getty Images

The split news comes just weeks after the King had heart surgery in Paris after suffering from a cardiac arrhythmia. After the procedure, the Royal House of Morocco released a photograph that showed the King laying in his hospital bed alongside his brother, Prince Mulay Rachid; his sisters, the Princesses Lalla Meryem, Lalla Asma and Lalla Hasna; and his children, Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Princess Lalla Khadija. Princess Lalla Salma was notably absent from the picture. The King is still recovering from the surgery and has had to cancel a state visit from the King and Queen of Spain.

The couple has been seemingly estranged since the trip they made in April of 2017 to Cuba and Miami. Since then, Princess Lalla Salma has not carried out an official royal engagement since December of 2017. Furthermore, she has not been seen at the activities for her foundation against cancer, the Lalla Salma Foundation. Meanwhile, the King continues with his recovery. Once again, the convalescence of the Alaouite dynasty monarch was forced to postpone the state visit of the King Felipe and Queen Letizia to Morocco due to Mohammed’s medical issues.

King Mohammed VI had his family by his side after surgery Photo: The Royal House of Morocco

