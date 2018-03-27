The ultimate Kate Middleton style guide: Inside the Duchess of Cambridge's closet

From A to Z – or better said, from Alexander McQueen to Zara – we track Kate Middleton's style and peek into her closet via her favorite designers, from the time she joined the British royal family and became the Duchess of Cambridge until today. ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Known for sophistication with an edge, Alexander McQueen, these days headed by creative designer Sarah Burton, has seamlessly made its way into the Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe. The royal has worn countless McQueen designs, most famously her iconic lace royal wedding dress.
ALICE TEMPERLEY Temperley London has been the royal's choice for numerous occasions ranging from casual country moments to major black tie affairs. "The Duchess of Cambridge does wear our clothes a lot, but it's not planned. You don't know if she is going to wear something until the photographs appear," designer Alice Temperley told HELLO! Fashion Monthly.
CATHERINE WALKER One thing that Kate Middleton and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana share is an adoration for British fashion house Catherine Walker. Diana often wore the brand for official engagements, and Kate has followed suit by choosing tailored Catherine Walker looks for high profile outings.
ERDEM Best known for fabulously feminine florals, Erdem, founded by Canadian designer Erdem Moralioglu in 2005, always has Duchess Kate on blossoming form. But Kate isn't the only royal fan of the brand – Princess Eugenie wore an Erdem dress for her official engagement announcement and soon-to-be royal Meghan Markle is also known to wear the label.
DOLCE & GABBANA While the Duchess of Cambridge of course flies the flag for British fashion, it seems a very special Italian design duo has also won over her heart. The royal often steps out in day dresses, coats and evening looks from Dolce & Gabbana, with their lace creations among her faves. The admiration is clearly mutual, with the designers unveiling a Kate-inspired dress in 2017.
GLOBAL DESIGNERS The Duchess of Cambridge may have her go-to favorites but we also appreciate it when the royal ventures out in designers, whether international or relatively unknown, from countries around the world. Here, left to right, she's wears a skirt by Bhutanese weaver Kelzang Wangmo, a dress from Australian fashion label Zimmerman, and a look by India-born designer Saloni.
GOAT Some of Duchess Kate's favorite pieces are simple and chic coats and dresses by British brand Goat, which has gotten a major boost in visibility over the years thanks to their royal fan. The label is one the royal loves to wear and has carried her through her royal engagements, even during her three pregnancies.
JENNY PACKHAM British designer Jenny Packham has been responsible for some of Kate Middleton's most glamorous looks, which has made her a favorite with the Duchess when it is time to hit the red carpet for movie premieres or black tie charity galas. That said, the brand has also dressed the Duchess for two of her most down-to-earth moments – introducing her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the world outside the hospital following their respective births.
SERAPHINE Thanks to Duchess Kate's three pregnancies, we've had plenty of chances to appreciate the chic yet practical style of maternity brand Seraphine. The royal's wardrobe is filled with tailored, feminine looks by the maternity brand, which she's been wearing since 2014 while pregnant with first child Prince George.
ZARA No A to Z list of Kate's style would be complete without Zara! Trendy pieces from the affordable brand pop up in the Duchess' wardrobe particularly when she's traveling – something demonstrated early on when she wore a Zara dress as she headed off on her honeymoon with Prince William in 2011, left.
