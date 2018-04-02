Royal style: The best dressed royalty of April 2018

<b>Some of the top contenders on the international best-dressed lists are women from the world's royal families – so what better way to keep up with the latest trends in fashion than a review of the latest looks loved by royalty? Click through for a visual rundown of the most recent <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/royal-style/"><strong>royal style</strong></a> worn by favorites including <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-eugenie/"><strong>Princess Eugenie</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlene/"><strong>Princess Charlene of Monaco</strong></a>.</b> Duchess Kate, with husband Prince William at her side, joined the British royal family for their annual Easter outing at St George's Chapel on April 1 in Windsor, England. The pregnant royal, who is officially on maternity leave, opted for a Lock and Company hat and a chocolate Catherine Walker coat that she had worn while pregnant with Princess Charlotte on St Patrick's Day in 2015. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
Future royal bride Princess Eugenie looked cheery in a paint-splatter Oscar de la Renta dress and fuchsia Juliette Boterill Millinery hat as she arrived with her fiancé Jack Brooksbank. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Beatrice looked chic in a white tailored coat dress, box clutch and nude stiletto shoes. Photo: Getty Images
The Queen's pregnant granddaughter Zara Phillips was blossoming in spring blue, and carried a jewel box clutch. Photo: Getty Images
Joined by her husband, the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips, Canadian-born Autumn Phillips donned head to toe pale grey and pastel blue hues. Photo: Getty Images
Sophie Wessex walked alongside her daughter Lady Louise Winsdsor, who at 14 is just getting used to wearing high heels! The two royals were in step in, respectively, navy blue and burgundy coats. Photo: Getty Images
Meanwhile in Madrid, Queen Letizia of Spain was trendy in polka dots and cropped trousers as she joined the Spanish royal family – including daughter Princess Sofia – at Easter services. King Felipe's wife accessorized the look with a pink shoulder bag. Photo: Getty Images
Ten-year-old Princess Sofia, right, and her older sister Princess Leonor, 12, wore different spring looks – but matching Mary Janes – for the church outing. Photo: Getty Images
Meanwhile in Monaco, mom-of-two Princess Charlene went casual in a windbreaker and over-the-knee boots with an equally dressed down Prince Jacques, three. Mother and son were attending the Tournoi Sainte Devote International Rugby tournament at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
