Royal news: All the best photos of royalty from April 2018

<b>All eyes are on the world's royals, from Britain to Spain — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HELLO!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty, including <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Kate-Middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-Elizabeth/"><strong>Queen Elizabeth II</strong></a> and more.</b> As family patriarch Prince Philip was hospitalized for hip surgery, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall set off on schedule for their seven-day tour of Australia. Here Duchess Camilla is greeted by members of the public in during a visit to Brisbane on April 4. Photo: Dan Peled - Pool/Getty Images
Prince Charles added some finishing touches to a children's painting during his official visit to the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane. Photo: PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Images
Let's get cooking! Prince Charles and Camilla helped prepare lamingtons, a type of Australian cake, with Elizabeth Ross, nine, and 12-year-old Max Bishop at the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital. Photo: Patrick Hamilton - Pool/Getty Images
With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding set to take place next month, the souvenir market in Windsor is heating up! Here is a sample of the romantic – and patriotic! – wares at a gift shop in the town where the wedding will take place at St George's Chapel on May 19. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images
Crown Princess Marie Chantal of Greece had a chat with Vogue's International Editor-at-large Hamish Bowles at designer Tory Burch's very fashionable Just Like Heaven Launch Dinner at Le Coucou in N.Y.C. Photo: BFA
With grandson Prince William smiling behind her, Queen Elizabeth II was greeted by adorable little girls bearing flowers after the Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Photo: Simon Dawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at the Easter Sunday gathering with the British royal family. Duchess Kate is currently officially on maternity leave as she awaits the birth of royal baby number three. Photo: Getty Images
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were no-shows, fellow future bride and groom Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank headed to church services with the British royals. Photo: Getty Images
On Easter Sunday, not long after a somewhat tense family exchange between Queen Letizia, left, and her mother-in-law Queen Sofia, right, was captured on a now-viral video, the Spanish royals gathered for a rather more cheerful Easter portrait outside in Madrid. Photo: Getty Images
Got your nose! All was well between future queen Princess Leonor and her dad King Felipe of Spain, who made this sweet gesture with his daughter outside the church. Photos: Getty Images
Prince Albert of Monaco's son and heir, Prince Jacques, played with a rugby ball while attending the International Rugby tournament Tournoi Sainte Devote at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco. Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved