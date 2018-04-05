Kate Middleton and more royals are spotted in their wildest fashion moments

<b>We're used to seeing them in conservative tweed, prim skirt suits and of course regal ball gowns and tiaras, but our favorite royals also go wild for animal print! There has been some really fierce fashion from the royal set, whether leopard motifs, dalmation spots or, in some cases, animal figures emblazoned in cool prints. Check out some of our favorite animal print looks from <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia/"><strong>Queen Letizia of Spain</strong></a> and more.</B> In what has been considered one of Duchess Kate's boldest looks, the British royal donned a dalmation print coat dress from Hobbs as she visited England's Turner Contemporary Art Gallery while pregnant with daughter Princess Charlotte in 2015. The royal of loves to recycle, especially when it comes to maternity wear. Kate had also worn the printed piece in 2013 while expecting first child Prince George. Photo: Danny Martindale/WireImage
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/zara-tindall/"><strong>Zara Tindall</strong></a> stood out in a sea of top hats during Ladies Day at Royal Ascot in 2007. Photo: Anwar Hussein/WireImage
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carried a Diane von Furstenberg leopard print clutch as she made her way to the Royal Box during the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2012. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia/"><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> paired her grey animal print coat with a studded clutch for a meeting in February 2018 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Giovanni Sanvido/WireImage
Princess Grace's granddaughter – and daughter of Princess Stephanie of Monaco – <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/pauline-ducruet/"><strong>Pauline Ducruet</strong></a> was looking cool at the Christian Dior show at Paris Fashion Week in February 2018. Photo: Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Queen Letizia of Spain took the pencil skirt to the next level in a black and white animal print at the Tomas Salcedo Awards held at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid in February 2018. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Sometimes just a touch of print is all you need! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-caroline/"><strong>Princess Caroline</strong></a> sported a safari shirt dress with leopard high heels to the 45th International 'Concours de Bouquets' in Monaco back in 2012. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Monaco royal <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/beatrice-borromeo/"><strong>Beatrice Borromeo</strong></a> looked fierce in a Valentino gown emblazoned with images of leopards as she joined husband Pierre Casiraghi on the Convivio 2016 red carpet in Milan, Italy. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-tatiana/"><strong>Princess Tatiana of Greece</strong></a> teamed her metallic trousers and sheer blouse with a leopard print shoulder bag at the Roger Vivier book launch party at London's Saatchi Gallery in 2013. Photo: Nick Harvey/WireImage
<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-mary/"><strong>Crown Princess Mary of Denmark</strong></a> was spotted carrying a leopard print clutch. The future queen was attending her friend and bridesmaid Amber Petty's 40th birthday celebration in 2010 back home in Australia. Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage
Dutch <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-maxima/"><strong>Queen Maxima</strong></a> is known for her fearless fashion, and she was looking grrr-eat in a leopard print skirt suit and stilettos for a visit to the the social employment agency Breed in the Netherlands in 2014. Photo: Michel Porro/Getty Images
