How do Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's royal 'firsts' compare?

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/ "><strong>Prince William</strong></a>'s wife <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/ "><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> is a British beauty whose royal husband was her university sweetheart, and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/meghan-markle/ "><strong>Meghan Markle</strong></a> is a stunning Hollywood actress who met her fiancé Prince Harry on a blind date and got engaged after a whirlwind romance. What the two do have in common, however – <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/fashion/12017020821008/kate-middleton-meghan-markle-similar-style/1/"><strong>other than their similar fashion, of course</strong></a> – is that they have both taken the path from commoner to royal, and all the high-profile rites of passage that that entails. From their first time stepping into the spotlight with their royal partners to their walkabout debuts, the two have shared the experience of a number of exciting, royal events that are all part of becoming a "princess". How were their public moments alike or different? Scroll through to see how Meghan and Kate's royal 'firsts' compare. Words: Sydney Narvaez Photos: Getty Images
<b>THE FIRST... 'FACE IN THE CROWD' MOMENT</B> In 2006, it was the moment Prince William's girlfriend Kate Middleton could openly show her support for him in one of the most important stages of his life. The future royal took her place in the stands with her mother Carole and father Michael at the Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as cadet Prince William was inspected by his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Pool/Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images
Our first glimpse of Meghan Markle as Prince Harry's girlfriend came when she showed support for him at one of the events that is closest to his heart, the Invictus Games, in Toronto, in November 2017. The <I>Suits</I> star was seated in a separate section from her royal boyfriend, who took his place next to First Lady Melania Trump. Photos: Getty Images
<B>THE FIRST... PUBLIC APPEARANCE AT HER PRINCE'S SIDE</B> Although they were first pictured together in the stands of a rugby match in 2003, and the future Duchess supported her Prince at his Sandhurst ceremony, it wasn't until April 2008 that Kate made her first public appearance at William's side in the role of royal girlfriend. The young brunette accompanied the Prince as he received his RAF pilot wings from his father Prince Charles at a ceremony in Cranwell. The couple had been dating since they were students at the University of St Andrews, but this moment is considered a key turning point, showing the world the seriousness of the relationship. Photo: POOL/ Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
In September 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto. The city was the perfect location for Meghan's debut because she was living there as she shot her TV show <I>Suits</I>. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage
<B>THE FIRST... CHANCE TO SHOW OFF HER ENGAGEMENT RING </B> Prince William and Kate, who wore a now-iconic blue Issa dress, announced their engagement at Clarence House on November 16, 2010. The Duke of Cambridge revealed he proposed with his late mother Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond ring while the couple were on vacation together in Kenya. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Seven years later in 2017, and also in November, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially announced their engagement. Prince Harry proposed with a trilogy ring featuring stones specially selected by the Prince; the central diamond is from Botswana, where the couple vacationed together, and the other two diamonds are from his late mother Princess Diana's personal collection. Meghan posed for photos with her future husband wearing a stunning white, simple trench coat by Canadian brand Line The Label. Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
<B>THE FIRST... PRE-WEDDING JOINT APPEARANCE</B> Prince William and the Duchess-to-be showed they would make for a powerhouse couple at their first official post-engagement appearance, which took place in Anglesey, an island off the northwest coast of Wales. The couple took part in a lifeboat dedication ceremony at Trearddur Bay, where Kate poured a bottle of champagne over the vessel for the inauguration. Photo: PHIL NOBLE/AFP/Getty Images
A few days after their engagement announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official joint visit in Nottingham, UK on December 1, 2017. The two spent the day celebrating World AIDS Day and visiting youth and mentors at the Full Effect Program. The Prince and the actress were met by huge crowds, including royal watchers and press, who came to the city to catch a glimpse of the happy couple. Under her navy blue Mackage coat, Meghan styled a classic black shirt by Wolford, a stylish nude midi skirt by Joseph, and black tall boots. Photo: Getty Images
<B>THE FIRST... ROYAL WALKABOUT</B> What comes along with that first royal offical public engagement with your Prince? Your first meet and greet with the flag-waving public! Both Kate and Meghan took on their roles with a natural charm, the future Duchess, top, in Wales, and Prince Harry's bride-to-be in Nottingham, bottom. Photos: Getty Images
<B>THE FIRST... ROYAL CHRISTMAS</B> Kate Middleton spent her first royal Christmas at Sandringham in 2011. She stunned in a burgundy coat by an independent British designer, a velvet hat by designer Jane Corbett, a clutch bag by Mulberry, and suede Mascaro pumps. Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meghan Markle made her first Christmas with the royal family debut in 2017. The actress looked beautiful in an elegant camel wrap coat by Canadian brand Sentaler. She finished her sophisticated look with a modern-style hat by Philip Treacy, boots by Stuart Weitzman, a 'Pixie' bag by Chloe and coordinating cashmere lined gloves by Dents. Photo: Chris Jackson/ Getty Images
<B>THE FIRST... COMMONWEALTH DAY OUTING</B> Commonwealth Day, the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the UK, is held every year to celebrate the Queen's lifetime commitment to the Commonwealth as Head of its 53 countries. Kate and her husband Prince William first attended the service with the royal family in 2015. The Duchess wore a pale pink Alexander McQueen coat, paired with a Jane Taylor hat. Photo: Chris Jackson/ Getty Images
Meghan Markle joined the royal family at Westminster Abbey in March 2018 for Queen Elizabeth's annual Commonwealth Day service. It was the princess-to-be's first royal engagement with the Queen, and she wore a dress and coat by Amanda Wakeley, accessorized with a hat by Stephen Jones. Photo: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
<B>THE FIRST... OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT WITH BOTH WILLIAM AND HARRY</B> On February 28, 2018, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle made their first official engagement as a foursome at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum. The event was themed 'Making a Difference Together', designed to showcase programs run by The Royal Foundation, including causes close to the young royals' hearts, such as Heads Together and the Invictus Games. Photo: CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images
