Duchess Camilla talks about being a grandmother: I love to 'spoil them and then give them back again'

As her stepdaughter-in-law Kate Middleton welcomes baby number three with husband Prince William, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall has spoken of the joys of grandparenthood in a new British documentary, The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. She calls being a grandmother "wonderful" in the biography, set to air in the UK on Monday night. "Yes, I’d recommend it to everybody," she enthuses. "It’s very nice because you haven’t got the full responsibility. You can give them a wonderful time, spoil them, give them all the things their parents won’t allow them to have and then give them back again.”

Prince Charles and Camilla have eight grandchildren and step-grandchildren between them: Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes is mom to Eliza, ten, and eight-year-old twins Gus and Louis, and her son Tom has two children, Lola, ten, and Freddy, eight. Meanwhile, stepson Prince William has two, Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, two, with a third child set to arrive any minute now as wife Kate went into labor on Monday.

Camilla has five grandchildren and also three step-granchildren through stepson Prince William Photo: Getty Images

Camilla went on to reveal that if her younger grandchildren see her on TV, "They rather tend to wave, I don’t know if they expect me to wave back again."

Prince Charles also speaks of his "darling wife" in the documentary, giving insight into the Duchess' passion for charity work and making a difference in people's lives. "She does have a wonderful way with people, you see, that’s the special thing," says the royal. "I mean, she’s remarkable, really. She is the best listener in the world, you see, so she can get anything out of anybody and find out their life history in a very quick, short time.”



Camilla with her son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes Photo: Getty Images

The doc also delves into the question of whether Camilla will be Queen. A friend of the Duchess', Gyles Brandreth, reveals: "If you had asked Camilla years ago, whether she would be interested in becoming queen, she’d have laughed at the idea. She would have said, hey, how horrific."



The Real Camilla: HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, airs Monday at 9pm in the UK on ITV.