Kate Middleton's wedding guest style

<a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> definitely has a few signature wedding looks, like printed dresses teamed with blazers, ladylike dresses in classic silhouettes, or brocade coats worn over silk frocks. Scroll through our photo gallery of Duchess Kate's best wedding guest looks!</B> As her beloved brother-in-law Prince Harry married Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor on May 19, 2018, Duchess Kate donned an Alexander McQueen silk coat and a Philip Treacy floral hat. Photo: Getty Images
At her sister Pippa Middleton's May 2017 wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, the Duchess of Cambridge played a supportive role rounding up the young attendants. The royal wore a pink dress by Alexander McQueen in a shade of pink that matched the sweet dresses worn by the flower girls, including Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images
In May 2013 while pregnant with Prince George, Kate wore a fun polka dot dress from Topshop and a black and white fascinator as her friends William van Cutsem and Rosie Ruck Keene tied the knot at the church of St Mary the Virgin in Ewelme near Oxford, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Barely two months after donning Alexander McQueen for her Westminster Abbey wedding, Kate opted for a graphic print dress from Zara, and a Lock & Company hat, for Sam Waley-Cohen and Annabel Ballin's June 2011 wedding. The ceremony was held at St Michael and All Angels church in Lambourn, England. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
When Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin Zara Phillips wed rugby star Mike Tindall in Scotland three months after her own 2011 royal wedding, Kate recycled a brocade Day Birger et Mikkelsen coatdress. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage
In May 2006, the future Duchess of Cambridge was a guest at boyfriend Prince William's stepsister's wedding, where she wore the same Day Birger et Mikkelsen coatdress she donned years later for Zara's nuptials. For the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/lifestyle/12018020825860/laura-parker-bowles-harry-lopes-wedding/1/"><strong>Laura Parker Bowles and Harry Lopes wedding</strong></a>, though, Kate accessorised with a feather fascinator instead of a wide-brimmed hat. Photo: Tomos Brangwyn/WireImage
When it comes to her wedding outfits, it's clear Duchess Kate can't resist a beautiful brocade! For Nicholas Van Cutsem and Alice Hadden-Paton's August 2009 nuptials at The Guards Chapel, Wellington Barracks in London, she opted for a cornflower blue coat by Jane Troughton and grey fascinator. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
A summer coat worn over a ladylike dress is always a great option. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge went for a natural look for the wedding of Emily McCorquodale and James Hutt at The Church of St Andrew and St Mary in Grantham, England in June 2012. The royal's floral print Jenny Packham dress was topped with a linen coat by Katherine Hooker and a woven beret-style hat. Photos: Getty Images
In the past, a day dress and tailored jacket combination was Duchess Kate's go to look for weddings. While a royal girlfriend, Kate opted for a silk violet frock and blue jacket to watch Lady Rose Windsor and George Gilman walk down the aisle at The Queen's Chapel, St James's Palace in July 2008. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
In October 2010, when Kate and Prince William attended Harry Meade and Rosie Bradford's nuptials at the Church of St. Peter and St. Paul in Cheltenham, the couple were keeping a secret – they were engaged! The future Duchess' blue Issa dress, worn with a black jacket and feathered hat, was in a similar shade, and by the same designer, as the now-iconic dress she would wear weeks later for the royal engagement announcement. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
In this major throwback photo from June 2005, Kate wears a lace pencil skirt by Karen Millen and cream blazer as she chats with a fellow guest at the wedding of Hugh Van Cutsem and Rose Astor at Burford Parish Church. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge wore one of her fave blue tweed M Missoni coats to Lucy Meade and Charlie Budgett's wedding in March 2014. The nuptials took place at the church of St Mary the Virgin in Chippenham, England. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
We got to see a rare cold weather wedding look from the Duchess of Cambridge at the March 2013 nuptials of Laura Bechtolsheimer and Mark Tomlinson in Arosa, Switzerland. Then pregnant with son Prince George, Kate wore a simple beige coat with a faux fur scarf and pillbox hat. Photo: Indigo/Getty Images
