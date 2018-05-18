Royal news: All the best photos of royalty from May 2018

<b>All eyes are on the world's royals, from Britain to Spain — it's a wonder that anyone can keep up! Here is HELLO!'s compilation of the best photos and royal news of the month. Click through to see the latest highlights and must-see images from your favorite members of royalty, including <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Kate-Middleton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-letizia/"><strong>Queen Letizia</strong></a> and more.</b> It's almost time! On the afternoon of May 18, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at Windsor Castle, where they will wed at St George's Chapel, on the eve of their nuptials. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
The royal couple arrived at Windsor Castle in a convoy of Range Rovers escorted by police motorcycle outriders. The couple were expected to spend the night before the royal wedding apart – Prince Harry will stay at the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park with his best man and older brother Prince William, while Meghan and her mom Doria will sleep at Cliveden House Hotel. Photo: Getty Images
That's not the royal wedding cake! Prince Charles looked like he REALLY wanted a slice as he joined Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and Chief Executive of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group Federico Marchetti at the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group offices in London. Photo: Henry Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Days before grandson Prince Harry's royal wedding Queen Elizabeth II had it made in the shades as she hosted a garden party at her Buckingham Palace home on May 15. Photo: John Stillwell - Pool/Getty Images
Sarah Ferguson and daughter Princess Eugenie talked to Alice Ashton and Viveka Alvestrand at the Oscar's Book Prize 2018 in association with the Evening Standard at St James's Palace on May 14. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway wore traditional dress along with their kids Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre outside their home at Skaugum Farm. Their pet dog Muffins and Milly also joined them for the gathering in honor of Norway's National Day on May 17. Photo: Nigel Waldron/WireImage
Princess Ingrid, who is second in line to the throne behind her father, looked on with a smile during the children's National Day celebration parade at Skaugum. Photo: Nigel Waldron/Getty Images
Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and her son James, Viscount Severn had their eyes on the action during day 4 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II shared a laugh with granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park. This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the equestrian extravaganza. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Image
Prince Albert II of Monaco returned to his mother Grace Kelly's hometown! The royal embraced one of his relatives, Sandra Kelly, during the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of Princess Grace's Childhood Home in Philadelphia. Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Princess Grace Foundation-USA and the Prince Albert II Foundation
Prince Philip, 96, made a return to the spotlight in high spirits, demonstrating he has recovered from his April hip surgery. He was spotted in his Land Rover at the Royal Windsor Horse show on May 13. Photo: Getty Images
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and her daughter, future queen Princess Elisabeth, attended the finals of the Queen Elisabeth Contest in the Bozar on May 12 in Brussels. Photo: Olivier Matthys/Getty Images
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain stepped out for science competition 'FameLab España 2018' at the Galileo Galilei room in Madrid. Photo: JuanJo Martín - Pool/Getty Images
Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's daughter Lady Louise Windsor attended the Royal Windsor Show with her mom, grandmother and Prince Philip. The 14-year-old royal showed off her carriage driving skills as she took the reins, seated alongside her mom. The young royal is a talented equestrian but is also following in the footsteps of her grandfather Philip, who took up carriage driving aged 50 after he quit polo. Photo: Getty Images
Three "International Ellis Island Medal of Honor" awards were given out at the 32nd annual Ellis Island Medals of Honor Ceremony on May 12 and Prince Albert II of Monaco received one of them! The royal was among over one hundred medalists who were recognized for their leadership and service within their communities and professions while exemplifying the values of the American way of life. Academy Award-winning actress Rita Moreno was also honored. Photo: EIHS
Queen Elizabeth II wore one of her signature scarves for Day 3 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, the town where grandson Prince Harry will wed Meghan Markle on May 19. The annual horse show is held in the private grounds of Windsor Castle. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Queen opened the show on May 9, appearing in a blue cardigan and pleated tartan skirt. This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the Windsor Horse Show, which was first held in 1943. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Taking a coffee break? Prince Charles and Camilla visited a local cafe during a walking tour of central Athens during their royal visit to Greece on May 10. Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Talk about transatlantic twinning! Madame Tussauds Wax Museums on both sides of the pond are displaying figures of royal bride and groom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Madame Tussauds New York revealed their first ever Meghan Markle figure – wearing the Self-Portait look from her lunch date with the Queen, left –  while the London museum debuted their own version, for which the statue is wearing Meghan's green Parosh engagement day look. Photos: Getty Images
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall gave Prince Charles a chance to stop and smell the roses – and a host of other fragrant blooms – during a visit to the Parfumerie Fragonard laboratory plant in Eze, near Nice in southern France, on May 7. Photo: BORIS HORVAT/AFP/Getty Images
Cheers! The royal couple shared a toast with some red wine as they enjoyed a tour of Les Halles de Lyon-Paul Bocuse food market in Lyon, France, on May 8. Photo: Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice wore regal purple to the 2018 Met Gala in New York City, accessorising her Alberta Ferretti goddess gown with a beautiful sparkling headband. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Grace of Monaco's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi disguised her baby bump in a Saint Laurent LBD on the Met Gala red carpet. Photo: Getty Images
Royal weddings are child's play! Or that's how it appears given a look at this model of Windsor Castle celebrating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19 nuptials. The display, which includes Lego versions of the whole royal family as well as The Spice Girls and Elton John, can be seen at England's LEGOLAND Windsor. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Queen Letizia had an animated chat with participants at the 10th 'Proyectos Sociales Banco de Santander' awards in Las Alhajas Palace on May 7 in Madrid. Photo: Giovanni Sanvido/WireImage
Princess Beatrice and model Karlie Kloss turned up to celebrate the Harry Josh® Pro Tools in NYC on May 5. The royal looked pretty in a floral frock, while her model friend word a blue-checkered number. The pair posed with the man-of-the-hour Harry. The event also saw stars like Kate Bosworth, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber and their daughter Kaia. Photo: Instagram/@harryjoshprotools
While in Washington, Denmark's Crown Princess Mary made a glamorous appearance at the Nordic Museum, where she wore a black and white evening dress that featured a stunning criss-crossed off-the-shoulder bodice. The mother-of-four joined Executive Director Eric Nelson, US Senator Maria Cantwell, President of Iceland Gudni Th. Johannesson, Iceland First Lady Eliza Reid and Denmark Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen on a tour of the space on May 4. Photo: © Getty Images
The Crown Princess got a lesson in access to care for people with obesity while visiting the Novo Nordick Research Center in Seattle, where she sought to explore Danish culture. Picture here: she speaks with technical scientist Anitra Wolf and principal research scientist Jason O'Neil on May 4. Photo: © Getty Images
Denmark's next top model! Prince Henrik looked picture perfect in two new photos that were released for his ninth birthday, which he celebrated on May 4. Prince Joachim and Princess Marie's son looked dapper in a navy blazer, red trousers, a red-and-blue tie and black leather shoes. Photo: © Getty Images
The second photo showed Prince Henrik with his younger sister, six-year-old Princess Athena, who wore a darling pink ensemble with white tights. The photos appear to have been taken on April 16, when the Danish royal family celebrated Queen Margrethe's 78th birthday at Amalienborg Palace. The royal family was surely glad to have cause for celebration as they recently lost their patriarch, Margrethe's husband Prince Henrik. Photo: © Getty Images
A royal catch! Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden definitely shares her country's love of the great outdoors. The future monarch embarked on a discovery mission throughout Sweden to experience nature in its' various forms. Seen here: she waded into the water at Gotland, Sweden's Hall-Hangvar Nature Reserve on May 4 for a bout of fishing. Photo: © Getty Images
Go, Yanks! With her boots strapped up tight and a Yankees cap to shield her eyes, Crown Princess Victoria was ready to hike. In addition to fishing, the mother-of-two hiked through her country to get to know the people and, of course, grow closer to nature. Photo: © Getty Images
Queen Letizia joined her husband King Felipe VI for an event on May 3 at the royal palace of El Pardo, right outside of Madrid. She had the perfect Spring style for the appearance, opting for a sleek white suit reminiscent of a similar one worn by First Lady Melania Trump only a week prior. She paired the look with a half-camel colored bag. © Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark accepted a pretty pink and white bouquet from a young girl in Seattle during the Danish launch party for a United States-based nationwide cultural campaign at The Nordic Museum on May 3. She also enjoyed a performance by Danish band Baby in Vain. Photo: © Getty Images
Looking as stylish as ever at the VIP reception, Princess Mary wore an intricate floral dress that featured a bird pattern and complemented her slender frame to perfection. She topped off the look with a diamond bracelet, royal blue box clutch and satin pumps, and kept her hair in soft waves. Photo: © Getty Images
