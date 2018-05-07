Cuteness overload! Every single adorable photo of new royal baby Prince Louis

<b>Already parents to <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-george/ "><strong>Prince George</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlotte/ "><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a>, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/ "><strong>Prince William</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/Kate-middleton/ "><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a> welcomed their third royal baby, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-louis/ "><strong>Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge</strong></a>, at the Lindo Wing of London's St Mary's Hospital on April 23, 2018. The newborn, who is fifth in line to the throne, came into the world at 11:01 am and made his debut in front of press and well-wishers just hours later! From every official portrait, to his public appearances and pictures taken by his proud mum the Duchess of Cambridge, here is a photo gallery of all the cutest snaps of baby Prince Louis.</b> Double the cuteness! As big sister Princess Charlotte turned three on May 2, 2018, she co-starred in one of Prince Louis' first offical portraits. While elder brother Prince George wasn't featured in the gorgeous photo, snapped by mom Kate Middleton, his sweater made an appearance as a hand-me-down worn by the birthday girl. Photo: HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
The set of photos released on May 6, 2018 also included a solo portrait of little Prince Louis. In this photo the newborn wears the same sweater donned by sister Princess Charlotte in her first official baby pics. Photo: HRH Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Our first glimpse of little Louis was on April 23, when the Duchess of Cambridge, wearing a red Jenny Packham dress, introduced the newborn outside the Lindo Wing where she'd given birth just seven hours earlier. Photo: Getty Images
With his tiny hand peeking out of his snuggly blanket, it looked as if Prince Louis was making his first attempt at a royal wave! Photo: Getty Images
Prince Louis wore a white knit cap from Spain, where the childrens' Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, has in the past found adorable clothes for George and Charlotte. Photo: Getty Images
Proud dad Prince William toted a sleeping Prince Louis in the same Britax Römer car seat he and Kate had used to bring George and Charlotte home from the hospital years earlier. Photo: Getty Images
