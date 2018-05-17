Royal style: The best dressed royalty of May 2018

<b>Some of the top contenders on the international best-dressed lists are women from the world's royal families – so what better way to keep up with the latest trends in fashion than a review of the latest looks loved by royalty? Click through for a visual rundown of the most recent <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/royal-style/"><strong>royal style</strong></a> worn by favorites including <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/crown-princess-mary/"><strong>Crown Princess Mary of Denmark</strong></a> during her visit to the US, and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-beatrice/"><strong>Princess Beatrice</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/charlotte-casiraghi/"><strong>Charlotte Casiraghi</strong></a>, who stunned at the Met Gala 2018.</b> Princess Beatrice of York – whose sister Princess Eugenie and cousin Prince Harry are both marrying soon – looked stylish in a purple floral dress as she left the Beulah London store in Chelsea on May 16. Photo: Mark R. Milan/GC Images
Sophie, the Countess of Wessex donned a red dress and woven hat to join the Queen at a garden party held at Buckingham Palace on May 15. Photo: John Stillwell - Pool/Getty Images
Lady Amelia Windsor, who apparently won't be among guests at royal cousin Prince Harry's wedding, looked stunning in Bulgari jewels at the jewellers' FESTA Gala Dinner at Banqueting House in London. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bvlgari UK
Stylish sisters! Monaco royals Princess Alexandra of Hanover, left, and Charlotte Casiraghi made for a glamorous pair as Charlotte hosted the Montblanc dinner for the launch of the 'Les Aimants at Villa La Favorite' collection in Cannes. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for MONTBLANC
Joined by husband King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands made a bold style statement in a crimson jumpsuit at the Red Ribbon Concert to benefit the fight against AIDS, held in Amsterdam. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden accessorized her poppy print dress with a red clutch and shoes at the Nordic Museum and Skansen's Friends 100th anniversary meeting in Stockholm. Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece channelled 1990s grunge glam at the Gersh Upfronts Party 2018 at The Bowery Hotel in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Gersh
Queen Mathilde of Belgium and her 16-year-old daughter, future queen Princess Elisabeth, looked bright and chic at the Queen Elisabeth Contest in Brussels. Photo: Olivier Matthys/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain was suited up in cream colored tweed for a lunch at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid. Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi made another glamorous appearance at Cannes, wearing one of her signature black ensembles at the Women in Motion Awards Dinner presented by Kering. Photo: Venturelli/Getty Images
Denmark's future Queen, Crown Princess Mary, showed off a major royal trend – <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/royalty/12017123125287/royal-fashion-royalty-wearing-cape-trend-photos/1/"><strong>dresses with capes </strong></a> – as she met with dignitaries, including Denmark's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anders Samuelsen, Iceland's First Lady Eliza Reid and Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan, at Seattle's Nordic Museum. Photo: Getty Images
Crown Princess Mary donned an off the shoulder dress by Preen on a visit to Seattle, Washington, where she helped open the brand new Nordic Museum. Photo: Suzi Pratt/WireImage
Princess Beatrice of York looked stunning in floaty Alberta Ferretti at the 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination' themed Costume Institute Benefit at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Charlotte Casiraghi also graced the 'Heavenly Bodies' Met Gala, wearing a one-shouldered LBD by Saint Laurent and platform ankle boots. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain was the queen of color blocking at the Santander Bank Social Project awards at Las Alhajas Palace in Madrid Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Joined by husband King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands wore a sparkling white dress cinched at the waist with an oversized belt for a concert on the Amstel in Amsterdam. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Holding hands with husband King Philippe of Belgium, Queen Mathilde was ready for spring in butterfly print dress before a lunch held in the Royal Palace in Brussels on May 9. Photo: Olivier Matthys/WireImage
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark showed she's also a fan of nature motifs in a floral and bird-print dress worn to a VIP bash at the Nordic Museum, kicking off a US-wide cultural campaign. Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images
It was back to school for Crown Princess Mary as she toured the campus of the University of Washington in Seattle during the launch of the new cultural exchange between Denmark and the United States. Photo: Suzi Pratt/WireImage
Queen Letizia of Spain was ready for business in a white wide-legged suit at the presentation of the BDE (Electronic Biographical Dictionary) at El Pardo Palace in Madrid. Photo: Josefina Blanco - Pool/Getty Images
Do you have one of spring's hottest trends in your wardrobe? Check! Queen Mathilde of Belgium wore a coordinated checkered suit during a visit to the Maria Boodschap Lyceum, a Catholic school for secondary education, in Brussels on May 8. Photo: BENOIT DOPPAGNE/AFP/Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved