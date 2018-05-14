Royals at the Cannes Film Festival: All the best photos, then and now

<b>As Hollywood royalty flocks to the Cannes Film Festival, they often find themselves mingling with real-life royals from Great Britain and beyond! From Grace Kelly to Princess Beatrice, the worlds duchesses, princesses and queens have been drawn to the French Riviera cinema fest for more than 70 years. Princess Grace was still a Hitchcock heroine when she attended in 1955, while Princess Diana was already an icon when she hit the red carpet with Prince Charles in 1987. More recently, the royal roster has included VIPS like Charlotte Casiraghi, Sarah, Duchess of York and Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg – so scroll through to see the all-time best photos of royals at Cannes.</B> Charlotte Casiraghi returned to the Cannes Film Festival, which is a stones throw away from Monaco, and attended the Women in Motion Awards Dinner, presented by Kering at Place de la Castre on May 13. Photo: Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York and daughter Princess Beatrice wore complementing jeweled hues for the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu in 2017. Photo: Ki Price/Getty Images
Two queens! Modelling legend Naomi Campbell held hands with Queen Rania of Jordan at the Fashion for Relief charity benefit during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu in 2017. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage
Gucci fans Charlotte Casiraghi and Salma Hayek greeted each other with a hug at the Kering Women In Motion Lunch With Madame Figaro, held during Cannes in 2017. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering
Princess Stephanie of Luxembourg and husband Prince Guillaume made their Cannes red carpet debut at the 70th annual film fest, attending the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening in 2017. Photo: Gisela Schober/Getty Images
French actress Clotilde Courau, wife of Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, looked ethereal on the red carpet for the screening of 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' in 2017. Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York was spotted stepping off a yacht with Manuel Fernandez during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2015. Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images
A classic throwback as Princess Diana makes her Cannes debut alongside Prince Charles in 1987, stepping out for A Gala Night In Honour Of Actor Sir Alec Guinness. The Princess wore a silk chiffon gown and stole by one of her favourite designers, Catherine Walker. Photo:Tim Graham/Getty Images
Cannes is the place to be, rain or shine! Princess Charlene of Monaco steps on board for the Roberto Cavalli Yacht Party during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2013. Photo: Venturelli/WireImage
Charlotte Casiraghi was a guest at the Vanity Fair and HBO Dinner celebrating the Cannes Film Festival at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in 2017. Photo: David M Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Before she married Prince Rainier and became Princess Grace, film star Grace Kelly – Charlotte Casiraghi's grandmother – took in the scene at Cannes in 1955. Photo: RDA/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Then the girlfriend of future husband Pierre Casiraghi, Beatrice Borromeo exuded Hollywood glamour at the 'Marie Antoinette' premiere at Cannes 2006. Photo: Richard Lewis/WireImage
The one must-have accessory in Cannes is movie star shades! Princess Caroline of Monaco wore her dark sunglasses on the red carpet for the 'Fahrenheit 911' premiere at Palais Du Festival in 2004. Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage
Princess Beatrice and her then-boyfriend attended the Amber Fashion show in aid of the Elton John's AIDS Foundation back in 2009. Photo: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
Hugs all around! Prince Albert II and Sharon Stone got up close and personal at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Gala sponsored by Motorola and co-sponsored by De Beers in 2002. Photo: J. Vespa/WireImage
Who's that guy? It's Monaco royal Pierre Casiraghi, showing off his glam side at the Cannes Dolce & Gabbana party in 2007. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Cannes regular Sarah Ferguson sparkled in diamonds at amfAR's 2011 Cinema Against AIDS Gala during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Andrew H. Walker/amfAR11/Getty Images for amfAR
A candid moment from Charlotte Casiraghi and her uncle, Prince Albert II of Monaco. The two were dancing at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala during the 64th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Hotel Du Cap in 2011. Photo: Getty Images
Monaco royal Tatiana Santo Domingo joined BFF Eugenia Niarchos at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS benefit gala cocktail reception in 2010. Photo: John Shearer/amfAR1/Getty Images for amfAR
Future Monaco royal Beatrice Borromeo accompanied her beautiful grandmother Marta Marzotto at the screening of 'Babel' at the Palais des Festivals in 2006. Photo: Michel Dufour/WireImage
Charlotte Casiraghi showed that she has inherited grandmother Grace Kelly's red carpet charisma at the 'Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted' premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in 2012. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage
Queen Noor of Jordan teamed up with Meg Ryan at the the 'Countdown to Zero' photo call during the 63rd Annual International Cannes Film Festival in 2010. Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagic
The year before she married Prince Albert of Monaco, Princess Charlene shared the spotlight with Jennifer Lopez at amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2010 benefit gala. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for amfAR
What a moment: At amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS Benefit in 2006, Sarah, Duchess of York shared a hilarious moment with late comedian Robin Williams. Photo: Getty Images
Royal couple Andrea and Tatiana Casiraghi made it a date night at the Grisogono Glam Extravaganza at Hotel Du Cap Eden-Roc in 2012. Photo: Michel Dufour/WireImage
