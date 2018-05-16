Royal wedding bridesmaids who made major style statements

Certainly at <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/royal-wedding/"><strong>royal weddings</strong></a>, all eyes are on the bride, but there's something to be said for royal wedding bridesmaid style! While Meghan Markle opted out of this <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/weddings/12016071315853/celebrities-serving-as-bridesmaids/1/"><strong> always fun-to-watch aspect</strong></a> of the traditional wedding party for her May 19 nuptials – but will have page boys and flower girls, including <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/royal-wedding/"><strong>Prince George</strong></a> and <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/princess-charlotte/"><strong>Princess Charlotte</strong></a> for the wedding – scroll through to take a look at our favorite royal wedding bridesmaids and their fashionable looks. <b>CATHERINE, THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE</B> One of the most iconic maids-of-honour in recent memory was Pippa Middleton, who wore a white dress just like the bride, sister Kate, when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married at Westminster Abbey in April 2011. On the big day, Pippa took charge of such traditional duties as rounding up the page boys and flower girls, and carrying the bride's train – a role that Kate would play at Pippa's English countryside wedding seven years later. Photo: Getty Images
Pippa donned a floor length Alexander McQueen gown with a draped neckline, with lace and button details echoing her big sister's rather more elaborate McQueen confection. Photo: Getty Images
<B>LADY SARAH CHATTO</B> While Kate Middleton was known for taking the unusual step of having her maid of honour, sister Pippa, dressed in bridal white, Prince William's wife wasn't the first to make that choice. Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones – these days known as Sarah Chatto – also had her bridesmaids dressed in gorgeous ivory gowns as she wed Daniel Chatto At St Stephen Walbrook Church, London, on July 14, 1994. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
<b>AUTUMN PHILLIPS</B> When Canada-born Autumn Kelly married Queen Elizabeth II's grandson Peter Phillips in May 2008, the bride opted for mint green strapless gowns for her host of bridesmaids. Photo: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
The bridesmaids, who included Peter's sister Zara Tindall – seen here speaking to her grandmother the Queen outside the venue, St George's Chapel in Windsor – carried small bouquets of white flowers along with their pastel gowns, which had ribbon bows on the back. Photo: Getty Images
<B>PRINCESS STÉPHANIE OF LUXEMBOURG</B> When Belgian countess Stéphanie de Lannoy wed Luxembourg's heir to the throne, Prince Guillaume, her two bridesmaids wore peach gowns to complement the period costumes of the young page boys and flower girls. Photo: Sean Gallup/WireImage
For the autumn ceremony, held at the Cathedral of our Lady of Luxembourg in October 2012, the two bridesmaids wore the same colour but different silhouettes – on a long-sleeved gown with puffed sleeves and a draped cowl back, the other sleeveless with a bateau collar and bow detail on the back. Photos: Getty Images, Sean Gallup/WireImage
<B>PRINCESS TATIANA OF GREECE</B> Princess Tatiana of Greece's wedding to Prince Nikolaos was every inch a royal wedding, complete with couture gown, tiara and royal guests like Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. However, the balmy Spetses location also called for some dreamy Greek Island glamour, which came courtesy of the mermaid-like bridesmaids.
For the August 2010 wedding at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos, former Diane von Furstenberg event planner Tatiana's six bridesmaids wore tiered sea-hued gowns with strapless sequined bodices. Photo: Getty Images
<B>PRINCESS CLAIRE OF LUXEMBOURG</B> For the religious wedding of Prince Félix of Luxembourg and Claire Lademacher at Basilique Sainte Marie-Madeleine in September 2013 in France, bridesmaids wore cornflower blue chiffon gowns that matched the groomsmen's ties. Photo: Didier Baverel/WireImage
The dresses featured pleated details and lace cap sleeves, and were cinched at the waist with a jewelled belt. Each bridesmaid, all wearing summery flower crowns, wore their favourite style of metallic shoe. Photo: Getty Images
<b>QUEEN LETIZIA OF SPAIN</B> We've seen many page boys and flower girls with period flair, but when Queen Letizia married King Felipe VI in May 2004, her bridesmaids also wore historic costume, complete with corsets and lace hair nets. Photo: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP/Getty Images
The spring yellow bridesmaids' attire, designed by Lorenzo Caprile, was inspired by the 18th-century works of Spanish artist Goya. Here the two young women are attending to the train of the royal bride's wedding gown before the official photo shoot at the Royal Palace in Madrid. Photo: Tim Graham/Getty Images
<B>CROWN PRINCESS MARY OF DENMARK</B> When Australian beauty Crown Princess Mary arrived at Copenhagen Cathedral with her kilt-clad father in May 2004, she had the assistance of three bridesmaids – her best friend and her two sisters – all dressed in vivid pink and red hues. Photo: JURGEN JESSEN/AFP/Getty Images
The bridesmaids, sisters Jane Alison Stephens and Patricia Anne Bailey, and friend Amber Petty, wore floor length wrap dresses with short-sleeved tailored box jackets. Each had her hair swept up in a chignon and wore high heeled shoes to match the tone of her outfit. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
<B>PRINCESS GRACE OF MONACO</B> Princess Grace's high-necked bridal gown has inspired royal brides from Kate Middleton to Alessandra de Osma, but the Hollywood star turned Monaco royal's bridesmaids were just as beautiful. Seen here arriving at Saint Nicholas Cathedral for Grace's April 1956 wedding to Prince Rainier III, the ladies wore daffodil yellow organdy dresses with full skirts and billowing sleeves accessorised with hats and short white kid gloves. Photo: Joseph McKeown/Picture Post/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
<B>SPECIAL MENTIONS: QUEEN ELIZABETH II AS A BRIDESMAID</B> In 1946, then-Princess Elizabeth, far right, served as a bridesmaid at the wedding of Captain Lord Brabourne and Patricia Mountbatten at Romsey Abbey in Hampshire, England. The 20-year-old future queen was joined by, from left to right, Pamela Mountbatten, Princess Alexandra of Kent and Elizabeth's 16-year-old sister, Princess Margaret. Photo: PNA Rota/Getty Images
<B>KATE MIDDLETON AS PIPPA'S 'MATRON OF HONOUR'</B> We've often see the Duchess of Cambridge as a wedding guest, but when her sister Pippa Middleton married in May 2017, the royal stepped into a very special supporting role as her unofficial matron of honour. For the special occasion, Kate, wearing a blush pink Alexander McQueen dress, served the same role as Pippa had at her own wedding, looking after the page boys and flower girls – including Prince George and Princess Charlotte – and assisting the bride with her train. Photo: Getty Images
<B>PRINCESS MARGARET AS A BRIDESMAID</B> In 1950, the Queen's little sister Princess Margaret stepped into the role of bridesmaid at the wedding of royal relative Margaret Elphinstone and Denys Rhodes at St Margaret's in Westminster, London. The Princess and the other bridesmaids wore elbow-length gloves and flower crowns with their gowns and carried cascading bouquets. Photo: Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
© 2001-2018, HELLO! - All rights reserved