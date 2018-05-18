A taste of Windsor for Harry and Meghan's royal wedding – video HELLO! US

As the fans, VIP wedding guests, the British royal family and the world's press flock to Windsor for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, we're taking you inside all the excitement happening in the English town where the royal couple will tie the knot tomorrow. Our sister brand HOLA! TV is giving you a taste of Windsor, and the amazing local treats – from Harry-inspired ginger gin to lemon and elderflower fudge inspired by the royal wedding cake – that have been created in honor of Meghan and Harry's walk down the aisle.

