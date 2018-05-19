Meghan Markle's wedding dress: photos from every angle and all the details

It was the moment royal wedding fans and followers of fashion the world over had been waiting for - <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/meghan-markle/">Meghan Markle</a>'s big dress reveal! <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/">Prince Harry</a> 's beloved stepped out of the vintage Rolls Royce Phantom IV which had brought her to the steps of St George’s Chapel, and there it was for all to see – and the dreamy dress, designed by Claire Waight Keller For Givency – certainly didn’t disappoint. <b>THE DRESS</b> Featuring an off the shoulder neckline, long sleeves and a defined bodice, the dress was both contemporary and romantic. The slim-fit skirt perfectly complimented Meghan’s slim figure, while the ethereal draped hem made her look nothing short of a fairy-tale princess. It’s no wonder Prince Harry teared-up with emotion as she walked down the aisle and he saw her wedding day look for the first time. The newly minted Duchess of Sussex was also due to wear a second dress later in the day. Photo: Getty Images
<b>THE DESIGNER</b> Givency designer Claire Waight, whose CV also lists Pringle of Scotland and Chloe, was an easy choice for Meghan, after the future royal met her in early 2018. She was convinced by the “timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring and relaxed demeanor” of the luxury French fashion brand’s top talent. Photo: Getty Images
<b>THE LABEL</b> Givenchy is well-known for creating the most incredible haute couture bridal gowns with a classic a classic edge – perfectly suited to Meghan’s sense of style. Celebrity fans might remember the last high profile bride who walked down the aisle in Givenchy – Kim Kardashian wed rapper Kanye West in 2014 wearing one of the French fashion house’s designs. Photo: Getty Images
<b>THE MAKEUP</B> Meghan’s wedding day makeup was impeccable, and just like Kate Middleton’s on the day of her 2011 wedding, was applied by the bride herself. She added a light, subtle base to her already flawless skin, chestnut brown eyeshadow and black mascara and the final touch was a sheer pink lip gloss. Photo: Getty Images
<b>THE SHOES</b> Guests look on as the bride makes her way to the altar, giving glimpses of her wedding shoes which perfectly match her dress. The pretty pumps are pointed at the tip, and boosted her heigh, 5ft 6inches, ever so slightly. The vamp of the shoe is slightly higher than the trusty Monolo Blahnik designs that Meghan usual favours Photo: Getty Images
<b>THE VEIL</b> The standout feature of Meghan’s beautiful dress was easily her cathedral-length veil. The stunning headpiece, which was made from silk tulle, gave a special nod to the Commonwealth, with a special trim of hand-embroidered flowers from each of the group's 53 counties. Photo: Getty Images
The makers of the stunning piece spent hundreds of hours sewing the flowers - which also include the State flower of California, the California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica). To ensure the veil stayed in immaculate condition, the workers washed their hands every 30 minutes. Photo: Getty Images
<b>THE COST</b> Meghan Markle's hand-stitched wedding dress is said to have cost around £100,000 ($135,000). Just like Kate Middleton did back in 2011 when she wed Prince William, Meghan will have paid for it herself. Thanks to her acting career and series of endoresments, Meghan has her own personal fortune. Photo: Getty Images
<b>THE TIARA</b> Every royal bride has worn a tiara on her big day, so it was no surprise that Meghan topped her tiara with one. Finishing her royal wedding day look was the glittering Queen Mary Bandeau Tiara, on loan from Queen Elizabeth. This diamond bandeau tiara, with geometric lozenge motifs belonged to Queen Mary and was also worn by Princess Margaret. Photo: Getty Images
<b>THE RING</b> The bride's delicate band is made of rare Welsh gold. Royal brides have historically been given wedding rings made from the golden nuggets of Clogau St David's mine at Bontddu, North Wales – a royal wedding tradition which goes back 88 years. The Duchess of Cambridge's wedding ring - a plain, slim gold band - was made by royal warrant holders Wartski and fashioned from a piece of Welsh gold given to William by his grandmother the Queen as a gift to mark his 2011 wedding. Photo: Getty Images
