The 20 best-dressed guests at the royal wedding: Video HELLO! US

One of the highlights of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic nuptials at Windsor's St George Chapel was the amazing lineup of VIPs who walked the red carpet before the ceremony. From Oprah Winfrey to the cast of Suits, see the best dressed ladies at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding!

(To watch a video of the best-dressed men, CLICK HERE!)