You're next, Princess Eugenie! Watch all the beautiful royal weddings held at St George's Chapel – video HELLO! US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are the latest latest royals to hold a royal wedding at St George's Chapel – and Prince Eugenie is next as she walks down the aisle with Jack Brooksbank at the historic church on October 12. In honour of the new generation of royal brides and grooms, watch Harry and Meghan lead the roster of all the royal weddings and royal christenings held at St George's in Windsor.