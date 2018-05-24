Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle: Their royal paths compared – video
HELLO! US
Seven years after Prince William married his love Kate Middleton, his brother Prince Harry walked down the aisle with his own perfect match, Meghan Markle. Below, watch the similar exciting paths the royal brides have taken during their romances, and a comparison of the royal milestones – from their first post-wedding engagements to their iconic royal wedding dress reveals – that they've taken during the course of joining the British royal family.