Crown Prince Frederik at 50: Watch his sweetest moments with Crown Princess Mary

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and his Australian-born wife Crown Princess Mary, the daughter of a Scottish-born math professor and university secretary, have come a long way since meeting at a local pub, the Slip Inn, during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. As Frederik celebrates his 50th birthday on May 26, he and Mary, who married in May 2004 at Copenhagen Cathedral, are settled at their Frederik VIII's Palace home and have four children: Prince Christian, born in 2005, Princess Isabella, born in 2007 and twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, who were welcomed in 2011.

Long before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought royal PDA to the forefront, Frederik and Mary earned a reputation as one of the most romantic royal couples around – watch their sweetest moments above!

