10 minimalist wedding dresses for the Meghan Markle look

When <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/meghan-markle/"><strong>Meghan Markle</strong></a> walked down the aisle at the <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/prince-harry-meghan-markle-the-royal-wedding/"><strong>royal wedding</strong></a> as she married <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-harry/"><strong>Prince Harry</strong></a>, her choice of wedding dress was perfectly in line with her famously classic fashion sense. This royal bride bucked bridal trends like lavish lace and elaborate beading in favour of a modest, clean-lined, long-sleeved wedding dress by Claire Waight Keller for Givenchy which allowed her beautiful veil, with its lace and floral embroidery, make a statement of its own. "We wanted to create a timeless piece that would emphasise the iconic codes of Givenchy throughout its history, as well as convey modernity through sleek lines and sharp cuts," Claire said of her already-iconic wedding dress design. There's no doubt that Meghan's choice of a more minimalist bridal gown – no Kate Middleton lace or <I>Downtown Abbey </I> vintage sparkle here! – will spark a whole new trend for pared-down wedding looks. Scroll through to see 10 beautiful long-sleeved wedding dresses that have the sleek and chic Duchess of Sussex vibe. Photo: Getty Images
This dress from Emilia Wickstead, who is a favourite designer of the Duchess of Cambridge, has a similar bateau neckline and perfect tailoring of the Givenchy dress. In fact, the similarity didn't go unnoticed by the designer herself, who, after going viral for pointing out the likeness, apologised via Instagram, saying: “I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs. I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy — a huge source of inspiration to me.” Photo: Instagram/@emiliawickstead
A truly regal mikado look from Pronovias – and it has pockets! The sophisticated gown, with a cape style train, isn't quite flourish free as it has beautiful 3D details just on the cuffs. Photo: Getty Images
Sleek and unfussy wedding day looks don't have to lack drama. The cape sleeves on this high-necked design by Isabel Sanchis definitely would make a standalone statement on a walk down the aisle. Photo: Jordi Vidal/Getty Images
The $4,600 Roland Mouret Ella gown, with pleated details at the shoulder and an asymmetrical zipper on the back, is made from wool and lined with silk. The look has been worn by Kate Middleton, who donned the style along with a Zara necklace for the premiere of <I>Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom</I> in 2013. Photo: rolandmouret.com
This crepe design by Mikaella also features the trend-setting bateau neckline and long sleeves seen in Meghan's dress. The fit-and-flare gown's beaded belt can be removed for an even more simplified look. Photo: mikaellabridal.com
For brides who love the long sleeves and bateau neckline but prefer a less tailored, more flowing look, Pronovias presented this contemporary creation in Barcelona as part of their 2019 collection. Photo: Getty Images
Keeping it simple, with a twist! This dress from the Alon Livne White collection, shown during New York Bridal Fashion Week, has an asymmetrical shoulder bow for a whimsical, feminine touch. Photo: Randy Brooke/Getty Images
Days after the royal wedding, Meghan appeared at her first royal engagement as the Duchess of Sussex at a Buckingham Palace garden party. For the event, she wore a blush-coloured Goat dress with sheer sleeves – not unlike this white bridal look from Rosa Clará. Photo: Getty Images
Another simple, sheer-sleeved creation, this time from Cristina Tamborero, shown at the designers Barcelona Fashion Week 2018 presentation. Photo: Getty Images
Getting the Duchess of Sussex look doesn't have to cost a fortune. This minimalist Asos Edition design with flutter sleeves and open back is just $285. Photo: asos.com
