Although Princess Stephanie of Monaco announced her son Louis Ducruet’s engagement to Marie Chevallier in February, we hadn’t yet had the chance to publicly see the ring that Grace Kelly's 25-year-old grandson gave his fiancée when he popped the question. Marie showed off her new diamond accessory over the weekend at the Amber Lounge U*NITE 2018 'Race Against Dementia' fundraiser, where Louis stepped out with his future bride and fellow royals Prince Albert, Pauline Ducruet and Princess Alexandra of Hanover.

Princess Stephanie's son Louis Ducruet and his royal bride-to-be Marie Chevallier attended the Monte-Carlo gala on May 25 Photo: Getty Images

At the time of their engagement, Louis and Marie took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the news. Prince Albert's nephew captioned photos of his beachside proposal, which took place at Vietnman's Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai: “Let me introduce you the future madame Ducruet ❤️ she said yes and we are now engaged #withlove #engagement #proposal #iloveyou @mariehoachevallier.”

The appearance gave us a chance for a closer look at Marie's diamond engagement ring Photo: Getty Images

We still don’t know the date of Louis and Marie’s big day, which is one of two royal weddings on Monaco’s upcoming agenda. Princess Caroline’s daughter Charlotte Casiraghi is also set to wed producer Dimitri Rassam, although their summer wedding date, our sister brand ¡HOLA! has revealed, has been postponed. Meanwhile, according to Nice Matin, Louis will likely be marrying during the first half of 2019.

Princess Stephanie's daughter Pauline Ducruet was joined by her "squad", Maxime Giaccardi and Nicolas Suissa Photo: Getty Images

Joining the happy couple at Friday's event, held at Monte-Carlo's Le Meridien Hotel, was Louis’ stylish sister Pauline, who was accompanied by her friends Maxime Giaccardi and Nicolas Suissa. The young royal posted a picture of the trio on Instagram captioning it, “3 is a squad  #aintnobodylikeus #mymen”.

Princess Caroline’s daughter Princess Alexandra of Hanover attended with her boyfriend of two years, Ben-Sylvester Strautmann. Ben-Sylvester is often at the 18-year-old Princess' side at major events, including the wedding of her half-brother Prince Christian of Hanover and Alessandra de Osma in Peru.

All in the family: Pauline and Louis' cousin Princess Alexandra, 18, attended the party with boyfriend Ben-Sylvester Strautmann Photo: Getty Images

While we suspect that any possible royal wedding bells are quite a way off for Princess Alexandra, her siblings and cousin make up three out of the five big royal wedding events for the coming year. Prince Christian has wed, and Prince Harry tied the knot with Meghan Markle this month, while pending nuptials include not just those of Monaco's royals, but another British royal wedding, when Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel Windsor in October.