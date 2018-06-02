On this day: Queen Elizabeth II's coronation – watch the highlights of the historic ceremony HELLO! US

Now a global icon, world leader and great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II was just 25-years-old when she ascended the British throne on February 6, 1952 following the death of her father King George VI. The young monarch was coronated on June 2, 1953 in Westminster Abbey, the first-ever to be televised, with 2018 marking the 65th anniversary of Her Majesty's reign.

In the 2018 BBC documentary The Coronation, the Queen remarked of the ceremony: “It’s the sort of, I suppose, the beginning of one’s life really as a sovereign. It is sort of a pageant of chivalry and old-fashioned way of doing things really. I’ve seen one coronation [her father's 1937 ceremony] and been the recipient in the other, which is pretty remarkable.”

Watch below to see highlights and facts from the historic day.