Queen Maxima of the Netherlands left 'shocked and bereft' after sister Ines Zorreguieta dies at 33

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands is “shocked and bereft” after receiving the news that her younger sister, Inés Zorreguieta, has taken her own life at 33. A spokesperson for the Dutch government confirmed the news to La Nación: “We can confirm that Inés Zorreguieta, sister of Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, died on Wednesday night. It is a suspected suicide.” Inés' body was found in her home in Buenos Aires. Although no additional details surrounding her tragic death were provided, it has been reported that she was known to suffer from depression.

Ines was godmother to Queen Maxima's daughter, Princess Ariane Photo: Getty Images

Argentina-born Queen Maxima has cancelled all engagements on her upcoming agenda, the Royal Palace has confirmed. Her expected schedule had included the opening of musical event the Holland Festival, and next week’s royal tour of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.

The monarch’s sister, who is godmother to Maxima's 11-year-old daughter Princess Ariane, studied Psychology at the University of Belgrano and later worked at the UN in Panama, focused on Human Resources and Communications. In 2014, she began working for the Department of Social Development in Buenos Aires, the start of her government career.

Argentina-born Queen Maxima gave her sister a kiss at a royal event held at the Universidad Catolica Argentine in Buenos Aires in October 2016 Photo: WENN

Ines’ death is the latest sad family news for Queen Maxima. The Dutch royal’s father, Jorge Zorreguieta, passed away last August at the age of 89. An official statement confirmed at the time confirmed that the father-of-seven had suffered from a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima attended his private funeral in Buenos Aires with their three daughters, Ariane, Princess Amalia, 14, and 12-year-old Princess Alexia.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress. If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255.