Royal style: The best dressed royalty of June 2018

For Queen Elizabeth's birthday parade Trooping the Colour on June 9, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both chose lovely pastels. The Duchess of Cambridge wore Alexander McQueen with a hat by Juliette Botterill, while the Duchess of Sussex opted for Carolina Herrera and a Philip Treacy hat. Photo: Getty Images
Also wearing a Philip Treacy creation was Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, whose blue hat perfectly complemented her fresh-hued jacket, pearls and leather gloves. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Beatrice, 29, was also in pastels, setting of her blush pink dress with a red pillbox hat. Photo: Getty Images
Royal bride-to-be Princess Eugenie bucked the pink and blue trend in an emerald green dress and leaf-motif fascinator. Photo: Getty Images
Sophie Wessex was one of the many royals who were pretty in pink, wearing a high-necked dress with a beret-style floral hat in a dusty rose hue. Photo: Getty Images
The Countess of Wessex's 14-year-old daughter Lady Louise Windsor wore a short-sleeved navy blue dress with flower buttons. Completing the look was an architectural hat in a deep blue shade to match. Photo: Getty Images
Princess Eugenie attended a photocall on London's Carnaby street for the launch of 'Pass on Plastic', an exclusive pop up from Project 0 and Sky Ocean Rescue. The Princess embraced the green theme with a green floral print dress worn with suede over the knee boots. Photo: Ki Price/Getty Images
For daughter Princess Adrienne's June 8 christening, Princess Madeleine of Sweden wore a cream-coloured dress with floral embroidery which matched her sweet flower hairband. Making an even bigger fashion statement was daughter Princess Leonore, who was barefoot by the time she left the church! Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images
The Swedish royals were all about summer florals at Princess Adrienne's Drottningholm Palace Chapel christening. Here, the baby's aunt Princess Sofia wears a beautiful blossom print as she holds son Prince Alexander's hand. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Sweden's future queen – and Princess Adrienne's proud auntie – also wore a floral print. Crown Princess Victoria's lavender and grey pussy-bow dress was a nice match for son Prince Oscar's adorable shorts outfit. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Queen Letizia of Spain, center, looked summery in a print circle skirt and blue knit top as she and husband King Felipe VI, right, received Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (not pictured) and his wife Maryna Poroshenko at Madrid's Zarzuela Palace on June 4. Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Wedges, shades and an off-the-shoulder dress! Lady Amelia Windsor had all of the warm-weather wardrobe staples covered at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party at London's Burlington House on June 6. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage
The always on-trend Lady Amelia Windsor donned a leather jacket and sneakers for the UK premiere of <I>McQueen</I> at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 4. Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
Queen Mathilde of Belgium looked sophisticated in a brick red print skirt suit as she and husband King Philippe (not pictured) met with Angola's President Joao Lourenco at the Royal Palace in Brussels on June 4. Photo: ERIC LALMAND/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands was elegant as always in an embroidered dress and moss green hat for the opening of the Princess Maxima center for Pediatric Oncology on June 5 in Utrecht. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images
Queen Letizia of Spain wore her signature snake print heels and a lavender day dress as she visited the Geneva headquarters of global cancer organization Union Internationale Contre le Cancer (UICC) to meet with HRH Princess Dina Mired of Jordan in Switzerland. Photo: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
