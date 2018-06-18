What is the Order of the Garter ceremony? Watch our video for a crash course on the royal tradition HELLO! US

Established in the 14th century, the Order of the Garter, with St George as it's patron saint, is the oldest national order of knighthood and Britain's most senior order of chivalry. It is also one of the most exclusive – only 24 knights are allowed at any given time, along with the British monarch and the Prince of Wales. Of course, one of the most fascinating aspects of the 700-year-old Order of the Garter, of which Prince William became a knight in 2008, is the annual June lunch at Windsor Castle where the knights gather wearing their traditional velvet robes and Tudor bonnets. On the day, a grand procession takes place where royal watchers can spot the likes of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall– and of course, the Queen!

Watch below for a crash course in the pomp and pageantry of the ancient Order of the Garter.