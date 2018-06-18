All the times Kate Middleton has stunned at the Order of the Garter ceremony

The annual <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/order-of-the-garter/"><strong>Order of the Garter ceremony</strong></a>, held in June at Windsor Castle, is one of the many high points in the royal summer season, giving us a chance to see a display of pomp and pageantry as the British royals gather to celebrate the 700-year-old tradition. Though she has only appeared at the occasion five times in the past decade, one of our favourites to spot at the Windsor Castle proceedings has been <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/kate-middeton/"><strong>Kate Middleton</strong></a>, whose husband, <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/prince-william/"><strong>Prince William</strong></a>, became a knight of the order in 2008. Kate is currently on maternity leave and wasn't on hand for the 2018 ceremony – but scroll through to see all the times the Duchess of Cambridge has attended Garter Day with <a href="https://us.hellomagazine.com/tags/1/queen-elizabeth/"><strong>Queen Elizabeth II</strong></a>, including her first-ever appearance as William's girlfriend a decade ago. <B>2016</B> The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a bold red dress and coat by Princess Diana fave Catherine Walker as she stepped out for the ceremony on June 13, 2016. The royal accessorised with a matching hat by Lock & Co, and carried a clutch by Alexander McQueen. Photo: Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images
<B>2014</B> Duchess Kate wore an icy blue silk satin coat dress by Christopher Kane for the June 16, 2014 Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor. Prince William's wife, seen here alongside Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, topped the outfit with a sculptural Lock & Co hat. Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool /Getty Images
<B>2012</B> The Duchess of Cambridge once again stood with her aunt by marriage Sophie Wessex, as well as stepmother-in-law Duchess Camilla, when she attended Garter Day on June 18, 2012. All three women wore summer pastels, with Kate looking beautiful in her $2,700 Alexander McQueen cotton and wool-blend piqué coat, which, as described on the net-a-porter website, features a "softly pleated tiered Samurai skirt". Photo: PAUL EDWARDS/AFP/GettyImages
<b>2011</B> Duchess Kate's first appearance at Garter Day as a royal came on June 13, 2011, a month and a half after she married Prince William. For the historic occasion, the newlywed wore a silver-grey 'Buxton' dress and coat by Katherine Hooker ensemble topped with a Rachel Trevor-Morgan hat. Photo: KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP/Getty Images
<b>2008</b> Kate Middleton's Order of the Garter debut came on June 16, 2008, three years before her marriage to Prince William. The future Duchess was attending as the royal's long-term girlfriend as the Prince became a knight that year. Standing alongside a grinning Prince Harry, Ms Middleton – wearing a polka dot skirt suit and black and white hat – seemed just as entertained to see William wear the Tudor bonnet and traditional velvet cape for the first time. Photo: POOL/Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images
